The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared in the Wadena area. While many operations are changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations. Indoor dining at bars and restaurants resumed on Jan. 11 as well as the reopening of movie theatres and bowling alleys.

Business changes

Restaurants offer limited dine-in, pickup, to-go, drive thru

Uptown: Dine-in seating from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Takeout available; call 218-631-3498.

Fired (at Drastic Measures Brewing): Dining in the taproom Tuesday-Thursday: 4-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday: noon-9 p.m.; Sunday: 12-7pm.

Drastic Measures Brewing: Dine-in open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon-11 p.m. and noon-7 p.m.

Boondocks: In-person dining with reservations required. Take-out and curbside pick-up available daily; open Monday-Saturday 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 218-631-1353. Daily specials are listed on Facebook.

Leeseberg's Sweet Treats: Dining area open for treats and coffee Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Check Facebook and the board in the store for specials.

Larry's Family Pizza: Dining open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Oma's Bread: Dining open with takeout available. Lunch specials are listed online. Open Tuesday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-noon.

Pizza Ranch: Carryout and delivery available. Order online at pizzaranch.com or call 218-631-2145. In-person dining reopens on Monday, Jan. 25.

El Mariachi Authentic Mexican Restaurant: Dine-in and takeout available daily; Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily specials and $1 Taco Tuesdays.

Wadena VFW: Open for in-person dining 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Other retail

Wadena Art Bar 39: The kids studio is open. Follow Art Bar 39 for events through February.

Cozy Theatre: Movies through Jan. 21 include "News of the World," "Wonder Woman 1984" and "The Croods: A New Age."

Wadena Lanes & Pro Shop: Open for bowling; leagues started on Jan. 11. Call 218-631-2345 for bowling times. View the menu and place orders by calling.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's social media account or website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.