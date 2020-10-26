With her own curriculum and plans for plenty of time outside, Wadena resident Karon Thew is opening a child care business in mid-November.

Thew’s passion for working with children started with the role model of her old sister who opened a daycare in Alexandria.

“Ever since I was little, about 7 years old, I’ve always known that I’ve wanted to work with children. I always said I wanted to be a babysitter like my big sister,” Thew said.

Thew began working towards her own day care her senior year of high school at Wadena-Deer Creek with a Child Development Associates in 2017. And with her and her husband’s new home she is excited to encourage children to work and play together.

“The things I really enjoy most about working with children is just watching them learn and grow. It’s just a really cool process and it’s really rewarding to see all the hard work that they do pays off,” Thew said.

She is licensed for infants to 11-year-olds with current openings for two years old and up. Thew’s curriculum includes learning the alphabet, colors and shapes for children in preschool and lessons to further older children’s education.

For more information, visit Karon’s Family Childcare Facebook page.