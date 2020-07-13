A new real estate company has moved to the neighborhood. As a locally-owned and operated company, Premier Realty Group “look(s) forward to helping our neighbors with their real estate needs,” as broker and president Jeff Nardello said.

The company opened on April 1 and works with clients in Wadena County, east Otter Tail County and north Todd County. The team of three includes Nardello, realtor and notary Zoe Zuhlsdorf and realtor Dominique Browne.

Zuhlsdorf has been a realtor since 2017 and Browne since 2020. Nardello has worked with several different companies in the Perham and Wadena areas since 2002.

“(I) tried to pick up the good of all of them and then figured maybe it was time to do my own and combine all the good points and try to do an exceptional real estate company,” Nardello said.

They hope to offer personalized experiences, including on their website where people can search and save property listings in their own file.

The company has ongoing sales and are searching for listings, according to Nardello.

“Everything we seem to list gets sold pretty quick. We’re trying to keep up. We don’t have much inventory because we list it and it gets sold,” Nardello said.

The community is invited to a grand opening on July 16 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a light lunch and drawings for gift baskets.

Premier Realty is located at 405 NW Ash Ave. Suite 2 and can be reached at 218-430-0355, prg@premierrealtygroupmn.com or on their website at premierrealtygroupmn.com/.