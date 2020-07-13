If you’ve passed by the old Wadena Pioneer Journal building in recent weeks, you might have noticed the blue walls welcoming you to a space of health and wellness. All Seasons Wellness has services ranging from mental health to substance use treatments, behavioral support, trauma-informed care, physical and occupational therapy, tobacco cessation, massage therapy and possibly legal support.

While All Seasons Wellness is a newly formed business, owner, alcohol and drug counselor and professional clinical counselor Melissa Stave, mental health practitioner and Young Living Essential Oils consultant Kim Wilson and massage therapist Dana Eberhardt have been offering services for years to people in Wadena, Hubbard and Todd counties and people from Fargo-Moorhead. As a part of offering holistic care, one of their missions is to help people recognize their needs and move forward to treatments, according to Stave.

“We are here to serve,” Stave said.

The three are working with current clients and are open to accepting new clients though they are not currently accepting referrals from the counties to avoid gaps in service. Besides finalizing services, the building projects have focused on painting in the front area, setting up a massage room and creating spaces for clients.

The remaining hopeful projects include a wall for two additional offices on the right side of the building, a rubber mat flooring and mirrors for kid sensory groups or yoga classes in the back end of the building and an oven in the kitchen for independent living skills classes, according to Stave. In the center of the building, an attorney is considering a satellite office with a possible enclosed office space and flexible conference and group room.

Eberhardt has been a massage therapist for four years and began seeing clients in their new location about four weeks ago with her specialties as Swedish deep tissue, hot stone and prenatal. After seeing an ad online for her school while registering for general classes at her college, Eberhardt decided to follow her interest in massage therapy.

“It was the best decision I ever made, so I found my calling,” Eberhardt said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stave and Wilson have offered telehealth options. Stave works with a range of clients including children, adolescents and adults for skills work, mental health and substance use such as alcohol and black tar heroin. In sober court, Stave said people with criminal or pending criminal charges from substance use can have a chance to rent and work if they follow group, individual and family recommendations, which All Seasons Wellness offers.

Wilson also works with mental health clients and offers Young Living, which uses Essential Oils to help with wellness, muscle aches and relaxing. Over 14 years, Wilson has seen an increase in people’s awareness about mental and behavioral health and is looking forward to offering a safe place for clients.

“I just have a really big passion for helping people and being able to help them understand and build coping skills and things like that,” Wilson said.

As the business opens, Stave, Wilson and Eberhardt are excited to have clients benefit from each other’s services, such as massage therapy helping people with sensory or trauma disorders.

The three partnered together after meeting following internal losses in each of their lives. They also hope to have friends share their stories about being foster parents or fostering to adopt as another resource.

“I think the population of this community is asking for that and so we just want to provide those resources so that they can make informed decisions and hopefully … either foster or adopt the kiddos especially with the parents I’m working with that sometimes don’t always get their rights back, at least they have a safe, healthy place to be,” Stave said.

By offering person-centered care and working with Tri-County Health Care and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, All Seasons Wellness hopes to meet the needs of the community through wrap-around after care and filling service gaps in inpatient, residential and outpatient care.

“We’re going to be pretty intense with the services,” Stave said.

All Seasons Wellness hopes to have an open house in August. For questions about services email allseasonswellness@gmail.com or call 701-367-5276.