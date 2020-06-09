The following updates to businesses and services reopening were shared June 5-9 in the Wadena area. The changes come after Gov. Tim Walz's adjusted the reopening of indoor dining for restaurants and the reopening of gyms and entertainment venues with set capacities, face mask recommendations and social distancing in place, according to Executive Order 20-74. The adjustments begin on June 10.
Services
The Mas will begin their phases of reopening with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The services open are: multi-purpose gym with 1 person/family per hoop, walking the track, pin-selector machines, cardio equipment, free weights, locker rooms and pools. Pools will be available only for adult lap swim and swim lessons with the hot tub and therapy pool open for three people at a time. The sauna and steam rooms are closed. The first set of swim lessons is June 15-25, visit wadenawellness.com for more information. Direction arrows, hand sanitizer and social distancing will be in place. There is no additional hours key card access currently.
The Wadena City Library and other Kitchigami branches are still closed to the public, and only offering curbside pickup of requested materials. The Kitchigami region continues to plan for an eventual opening with the safety of patrons and staff as a top priority.
Restaurants
The following restaurants will reopen their indoor dining:
Boondocks will have limited seating and ask that customers call for a reservation. When you arrive you will need to wait to be seated. A limited menu and staff will serve customers starting June 10. Curb side pick up and to-go orders will still be taken daily, no need to pre-order.
The Uptown has removed tables to comply with proper spacing and are taking care to continually sanitize and clean throughout the day. They will have a limited menu as well. As of Monday June 8, there is no longer delivery. Take out and to go will still be available.
Drastic Measures Brewing will open for indoor seating, call or stop by to reserve your table. Outdoor dining will still be available.
El Mariachi will offer dine in seating. Please call in your reservations. Outdoor seating will still be offered.
Owly Coffee will have sit down availability with some seating removed.
The VFW will have indoor service open. No reservations are required.
Subway will open for indoor seating with tables marked for social distancing. If there is more than 50% occupancy, the tables will not be open.
Pizza Ranch will open indoor seating on Monday, June 15 with social distancing in place.
Four Seas Buffet will reopen on Tuesday, June 16.
The following restaurants will continue take-out options:
- Fresh Freeze allows three people at a time inside the building and delivers your order out to the car. You can also call in your order.
- McDonald's will have their drive-thru open.
- Pizza Hut will not have indoor seating available this month.
- Dairy Queen will not yet open indoor seating because the tables are close together and not mobile.
- The BBQ Smokehouse will offer take-out.
Business changes
The Cozy Theatre will reopen at 25% capacity on June 12 with about 75-80 seats available for each show time. The two movies will be "I Still Believe" and "The Invisible Man" on all three screens. They will have one showing each night and a matinee every Sunday afternoon to start with to allow time for properly cleaning. If attendance warrants additional show times we will add them at a later date. The concession stand and restrooms will be open as normal with proper social distancing and cleaning procedures followed. June 12-18 "I Still Believe" will show every night at 7 p.m. with a matinee Sunday at 1:15 pm. "The Invisible Man" will show every night at 7:15 p.m. with a matinee Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Event cancellation
Because of restrictions due to COVID-19, Sounds of Spirit Lake is cancelling their 2020 concert season. The bands that were scheduled this summer have all expressed interest in returning next year, according to organizers.
This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.