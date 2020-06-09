The Cozy Theatre will reopen at 25% capacity on June 12 with about 75-80 seats available for each show time. The two movies will be "I Still Believe" and "The Invisible Man" on all three screens. They will have one showing each night and a matinee every Sunday afternoon to start with to allow time for properly cleaning. If attendance warrants additional show times we will add them at a later date. The concession stand and restrooms will be open as normal with proper social distancing and cleaning procedures followed. June 12-18 "I Still Believe" will show every night at 7 p.m. with a matinee Sunday at 1:15 pm. "The Invisible Man" will show every night at 7:15 p.m. with a matinee Sunday at 1:30 p.m.