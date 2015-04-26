The following updates to businesses reopening were shared May 14-18 in the Wadena area. The changes come after Gov. Tim Walz's lifted the stay at home orders as of May 18 with single shops able to open at 50% capacity along with having a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, according to the Stay Safe MN Executive Order .

Services

The Wadena License Bureau will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Services include registrations and title transfers for vehicle, trailer, motorcycles and DNR. Have your insurance and your renewal or plate number available. The Bureau can also renew driver's licenses, apply for duplicates and upgrade to Real and Enhanced licenses. Make sure to have your documents ready when you come in to apply. You can fill out an application online at dvs.dps.mn.gov. Real and Enhanced driver's license applications are processed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Business changes

Lyle's Shoes is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Everything Under the Sun is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday with a sale on movies and the gift shop as well as 50% off on clothing.

As of May 11, Smith Furniture and Carpet reopened with normal hours from Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Appointments are preferred though walk-ins are welcome. Everything in the store is on sale.

All Around Divas is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday, May 18 items in the store are 15% off. Customers are encouraged to wear masks.

1776 Clothing Company will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Now & Forever Wedding Gallery will reopen on June 1 with five people allowed in the store at a time. Appointments are encouraged by calling 218-632-2222.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

