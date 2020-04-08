The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is now accepting applications for a one-time financial relief grant of $1,000 for Minnesota Veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find more info on eligibility requirements and application materials here: https://bit.ly/3aTuehn .

Restaurants offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

Pure Gold Nutrition is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the week of April 6-11.

Eats-N-Ales closed their take out service as of April 6 and will remain closed until May 1.

Leeseberg's Sweet Treats Bakery is reopening on Thursday, April 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Easter sugar cookies will be in the case and for order. Bunny cakes, personal sized egg cakes and a cross cake are available for order. The bakery will be closed on Easter but will remain open until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

Other retail

The Gores Company is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Erica's House of Wellness is open from Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the construction, look for the yellow CBD sign with an arrow on it on 1st St. Call Erica at 218-371-9928 with any questions.

Hometown Crafts reopened on Monday, April 6 due to the need for materials to make gowns and masks. The entire store is open to the public from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Easter Sunday. The restrooms are also closed to the public. Curbside delivery is available, call 218-631-3141 with your order.

B and R Guns has in-store pick up available Monday thru Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to noon. Appointments can also be made by calling 218-632-5820.

Culligan is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Product can still be picked up you just have to call ahead at 218-631-1579 and then give time for setting it outside as the office is locked and you cannot get it or come in at this time. Only credit cards are accepted, no cash or check. However, you can also charge to your account.