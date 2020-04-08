The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.
Services
- The Wadena License Bureau is offering limited services through the mail. The bureau cannot do any drivers license work but will be doing motor vehicle renewals and transfer titles through the mail or the drop box located at the office. Drop off your renewals or mail them in to Wadena License Bureau PO Box 388 Wadena, MN 56482. Include your insurance information, phone number and self addressed envelope so tabs can be mailed back to you. For farm renewals and title transfers, please call to get the total amount for the transaction and either mail the info or put it into the drop box. Call 218-631-3623 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with questions.
- The Wadena Development Authority and the Economic Alliance are hosting a virtual coffee talk session on Monday, April 13 at 11 a.m. The session will discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the Wadena community and resources available to help small businesses, nonprofits and individuals. You can join the Zoom session from your computer or phone.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is now accepting applications for a one-time financial relief grant of $1,000 for Minnesota Veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find more info on eligibility requirements and application materials here: https://bit.ly/3aTuehn.
MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership announced revised income guidelines and program extensions to provide COVID-19 relief through energy assistance. Please email MAHUBE at info@mahube.org with questions.
The annual Wadena Chamber of Commerce sponsored Easter Egg Hunt and Pastor's Breakfast have been postponed.
WDC Community Education canceled the Defensive Driving Refresher class on April 14. Here's a link to online offerings by the Minnesota Safety Council: www.minnesotasafetycouncil.org/traffic/mature.cfm
Business changes
Restaurants offer pickup, to-go, drive thru
Leeseberg's Sweet Treats Bakery is reopening on Thursday, April 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Easter sugar cookies will be in the case and for order. Bunny cakes, personal sized egg cakes and a cross cake are available for order. The bakery will be closed on Easter but will remain open until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Eats-N-Ales closed their take out service as of April 6 and will remain closed until May 1.
Pure Gold Nutrition is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the week of April 6-11.
Other retail
The Gores Company is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Erica's House of Wellness is open from Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the construction, look for the yellow CBD sign with an arrow on it on 1st St. Call Erica at 218-371-9928 with any questions.
Hometown Crafts reopened on Monday, April 6 due to the need for materials to make gowns and masks. The entire store is open to the public from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Easter Sunday. The restrooms are also closed to the public. Curbside delivery is available, call 218-631-3141 with your order.
B and R Guns has in-store pick up available Monday thru Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 6:30 a.m. to noon. Appointments can also be made by calling 218-632-5820.
Culligan is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Product can still be picked up you just have to call ahead at 218-631-1579 and then give time for setting it outside as the office is locked and you cannot get it or come in at this time. Only credit cards are accepted, no cash or check. However, you can also charge to your account.
NAPA Auto Parts is open normal hours from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.