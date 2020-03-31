The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 30-31 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

MAHUBE-OTWA Action Partnership shared a warning about scams in relation to Social Security benefits and SNAP participants. The Office of the Inspector General says to, "Be very cautious if you receive an unsolicited call from the government and you don’t recognize the problem or issue they’re calling about. Do not provide personally identifiable information over the phone." The United States Food and Nutrition Service released information about being careful with confidential information, including your social security number, bank information or your SNAP EBT card or PIN number.

Business changes

Restaurants still offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

The Cozy Theatre is now open for concessions daily, Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Curbside service is also available by calling 218-631-2260 with your order. Pull up to the south side of the building and give the theatre a call, they'll run your order out to you when you arrive.

Other retail

Jim's Body Shop on Hwy 10 East is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.