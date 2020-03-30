The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 27-30 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is asking new people to apply for unemployment insurance online based on the last digit of one's Social Security number. Monday is for 0, 1 and 2, Tuesday is for 3, 4 and 5, Wednesday is for 6, 7, 8 and 9, and Thursday and Friday are for any number.

For 9-12 grade students, join the Wadena-Deer Creek spring supplement yearbook virtual spirit week from March 30 to April 3. Each day has a different theme: Monday is pajamas, Tuesday hand washing, Wednesday binge watching/reading/playing/eating, Thursday pets and Friday Wolverine spirit day. The pictures can be emailed to Beth Hawkins at ehawkins@wdc2155.k12.mn.us or through the Remind Group by texting the number 81010 with the message @yrkb2155. See the Wadena-Deer Creek Yearbooks Facebook page for more information.

The Verndale Area Food Shelf is open on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the first Thursday of the month from 5-7 p.m. at 402 NE Clark Dr.

Business changes

Restaurants still offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

Dairy Queen is offering dilly bars and buster bars with discounts on six packs and buy one get one 50% off on March 30.

Other retail

Erica's House of Wellness is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pet Freaks remains open with receiving and returning pets for appointments in the driveway. Credit and debit cards are not being accepted at this time due to their recent move.

Kals Kars is open by appointment, call 218-631-2700 for more information. The inventory can be viewed on their website kalskars.com. They are also offering free delivery within a 100 mile radius.

Hoops Sausage and Archery Shop is also open by appointment, call 218-631-1262.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

