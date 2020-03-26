The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 26-27 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

If you need to reach the Wadena Police Department call 218-631-7700 as their secondary line is not working as of March 26.

For 9-12 grade students, join the Wadena-Deer Creek spring supplement yearbook virtual spirit week from March 30 to April 3. Each day has a different theme: Monday is pajamas, Tuesday hand washing, Wednesday binge watching/reading/playing/eating, Thursday pets and Friday Wolverine spirit day. The pictures can be emailed to Beth Hawkins at ehawkins@wdc2155.k12.mn.us or through the Remind Group by texting the number 81010 with the message @yrkb2155. See the Wadena-Deer Creek Yearbooks Facebook page for more information.



Business changes

Restaurants still offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

Oma's Bread offers frozen items to take and warm at your own convenience along with daily hot meals and baked items.

Other retail

The Wadena License Bureau is open March 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will then be closed until April 13.

Hometown Crafts & Fabrics is closing at 5:30 p.m. and will remain closed for two weeks. Kids crafts are 30% off.

Wadena Liquor Store remains open but with new hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m., and closed Sundays.

1776 Clothing Company is open until 5:30 p.m. and reopening on April 11.

Fleet Supply remains open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

