The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 26-27 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

  • If you need to reach the Wadena Police Department call 218-631-7700 as their secondary line is not working as of March 26.
  • For 9-12 grade students, join the Wadena-Deer Creek spring supplement yearbook virtual spirit week from March 30 to April 3. Each day has a different theme: Monday is pajamas, Tuesday hand washing, Wednesday binge watching/reading/playing/eating, Thursday pets and Friday Wolverine spirit day. The pictures can be emailed to Beth Hawkins at ehawkins@wdc2155.k12.mn.us or through the Remind Group by texting the number 81010 with the message @yrkb2155. See the Wadena-Deer Creek Yearbooks Facebook page for more information.

Business changes

Restaurants still offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

  • Oma's Bread offers frozen items to take and warm at your own convenience along with daily hot meals and baked items.

Other retail

  • The Wadena License Bureau is open March 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will then be closed until April 13.

  • Hometown Crafts & Fabrics is closing at 5:30 p.m. and will remain closed for two weeks. Kids crafts are 30% off.

  • Wadena Liquor Store remains open but with new hours: Monday through Saturday noon to 8 p.m., and closed Sundays.

  • 1776 Clothing Company is open until 5:30 p.m. and reopening on April 11.

  • Fleet Supply remains open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

