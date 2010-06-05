The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 24-26 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership is available to answer questions and help individuals through the application process for MNsure's special enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance or who have lost health insurance through their employer in response to COVID-19. The special enrollment period began on March 23 and runs through April 21.

Someplace Safe will remain available through the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential safety net for survivors of crime. Services are available through video calls, text, phone and as needed by appointment in-person. Interpreters, chat and text accessible services also remain available.

On Friday, March 27 there will not be meal delivery from Wadena-Deer Creek schools. Since Friday was scheduled as a Staff Development Day and a day off for students, there will not be any meals prepared or delivered. Child care for Tier 1 and Tier 2 educators will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wadena City Library will begin having librarians working from home on Friday, March 27 through at least April 10. Book drops will be closed Thursday, March 26 until further notice, do not leave library materials outside the book drop or in the elements. Charges will apply for damaged and missing items. Overdue fees will be waived during this time. Virtual story time will continue at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.



Business changes

Restaurants offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

Leeseberg’s Sweet Treats Bakery will be closed temporarily after Friday. Sweet treats will be buy one get one free on March 26 and 27.

Other retail

Casey's has adjusted their hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

Heritage Acres is offering pick up during this time. Order online at www.heritageacresmn.com/s/order.

All Around Divas is having a 30% off sale on their website at allarounddivas.com. Free shipping with orders of $25 or more. Delivery and pick up options are also available.

Hockerts Cleaners Launderers & Laundromat will remain open as an essential business.

Down Home Foods is still open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Park in the back to use the back door entrance.

B&R Guns is open until 5 p.m. on March 26 and until 11:59 p.m. on March 27. After this it will be by appointment only.

Wadena Parts City is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

