The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 23-24 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

The Wadena Minnesota Facebook page shared a list of businesses to call for financial help or for help with food. The list is as follows: Wadena County Human Services 218-631-7605; MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership, Inc. 218-632-3600; St. Ann's Catholic Church 218-631-1593; United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties 218-736-5147; Salvation Army 800-842-7279; Wadena Food Shelf 218-632-5335.

The Maslowski Wellness and Research Center is now offering Flex by Fitness on Demand to all members. Members can access classes through a computer or app. Please email wellnessrec@wadena.org if you would like access or more information.

Lakewood Health is accepting personal protection equipment starting March 25. While Lakewood is not in immediate need of personal protection equipment, in an effort to conserve supplies and plan for future state, the following items will be accepted: disposable protective face masks (not homemade), disposable isolation/protective gowns, N-95 masks, clear plastic face shields, safety goggles/glasses, new/unopened/sealed hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment. Donations can be dropped off outside Door C at Lakewood’s Senior Campus at 401 Prairie NE Ave. If you have questions, please contact Missie Daniels at 218-894-8157 or melissadaniels@lakewoodhealthsystem.com. Step-by-step instructions for a specific type of homemade mask that includes a disposable filter will be released on March 24. If you would like to volunteer to make masks, please contact Daniels for further instructions.

Business changes

Restaurants offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

Drastic Measures- Switched things up this week to suit your needs. You can stop in to grab your offsale or call ahead at 218-632-2900 to have your order ready. You can also place to-go orders for Eats-N-Ales. Hours for this week are Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 8 p.m., Thursday 3 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eats-N-Ales-Take out hours are Tuesday to Thursday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Other retail

Leaf River Pottery is selling to go craft kits, schedule your delivery to be on the calendar. Free home delivery is available in limited areas, including Wadena, Verndale and Staples, through March 30. Call 763-443-2226 for more information.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit each organization's website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

