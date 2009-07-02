The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 19-23 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.

Services

The Wadena-Deer Creek schools begins delivery of meals today between 9 a.m. and noon. If you have signed up your students for the delivery, the school requests you put out a tote, cooler or container of some kind on your front porch or by your front door for staff to place the breakfasts and lunches in. You can call the school at anytime if you would like to be added to the meal delivery route. The grab and go meals will continue at the middle high school for a few days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the north entrance, according to a Facebook post.



Wadena County Public Health has asked people who do not have a scheduled appointment to call 218-631-7629 before coming to the building. Public Health has also postponed preschool screenings, child and teen checkups and senior clinics and foot care. On an as needed basis, the services of paternity testing and immunizations are still being offered. The following services will be provided over the phone unless extenuating circumstances arise: WIC, family home visiting and car seat education and distribution.

Business changes

Grocery goods

At Walmart, a senior shopping event will be held every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting on March 24.

Restaurants offer pickup, to-go, drive thru

The Uptown- Offering free delivery in Wadena starting Monday, March 23-Saturday, March 28. Delivery will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. This may change week to week. There is also curbside pick up, walk in to go, and call ahead takeout with business hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Kids menu meals are $5.

Other retail

Smith Furniture-Closed until further notice as of March 19. You can still reach them on Facebook, via email at smithfurnitureandcarpet@gmail.com, leave a voicemail at 218-631-2301 or call Christina's cell phone at 218-371-2193.

Midstate Insurance-Clients are not allowed in the office but are encouraged to call 218-631-1065 or email Audrey@midstateins.net. If you need to drop off paperwork, knock on the door. There is also a drop box in the entryway for payments and receipts will be mailed out.

Webers-If you are uncomfortable coming into the store during the COVID-19 pandemic you may phone your order in for pick-up at our front door, call 218-631-2454. If your order is $50.00 or more and need it delivered we will deliver free of charge in a 10 mile radius. You can also shop all of the products that Do It Best stocks at weberswadena.doitbest.com. You can have your order delivered directly to the store with no shipping fees.



Wadena License Bureau-Open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 23 with the lobby being open to three customers at a time.

Effective Tuesday, March 24, Thrifty White Pharmacy in Wadena will have reduced hours due to the pandemic. Their new hours will be: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. They can offer free mail delivery of your maintenance medications when you enroll them in their RX Med Sync Prescription Refill Service. Just call the pharmacy at 218-631-4050 and enroll.

This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit their website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.