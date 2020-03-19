The Wadena City Library will do Facebook Live story time at their regular time, 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Patrons do not need to sign up for a Facebook account to watch, just click on the live-stream link when it occurs. They are also waiving fees associated with overdue materials during this time period. The library states that they are developing a curb-side pick-up service for patrons needing tangible materials. With this in place you can continue requesting materials through the online catalog at www.krls.org, send request lists via e-mail at wadena@krls.org or give them a call. They also have a large selection of e-books and e-audio books available through the Cloud Library on that same website. They are also making Tumblebooks available again to patrons in the very near future so please check out all the available databases on their website.