The following updates to schedules and responses to COVID-19 were shared March 18 - 20 in the Wadena area. While many operations are closing or changing the way they do business, there are still ways to support area businesses and organizations.
Services
- Wadena County Public Health is encouraging reading by giving a book away everyday for the next 10 days. Just "like" Wadena County Public Health's Facebook page and comment for your chance to win a book (available for pickup only).
The Wadena City Library will do Facebook Live story time at their regular time, 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Patrons do not need to sign up for a Facebook account to watch, just click on the live-stream link when it occurs. They are also waiving fees associated with overdue materials during this time period. The library states that they are developing a curb-side pick-up service for patrons needing tangible materials. With this in place you can continue requesting materials through the online catalog at www.krls.org, send request lists via e-mail at wadena@krls.org or give them a call. They also have a large selection of e-books and e-audio books available through the Cloud Library on that same website. They are also making Tumblebooks available again to patrons in the very near future so please check out all the available databases on their website.
Business changes
Grocery goods
- Effective March 19, Walmart temporarily changed their store hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Super One Foods asks customers to consider the first hour of service to be the shopping hour for the elderly, immunocompromised, healthcare staff and first responders. The stores hours are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Restaurants offer pickup, to-go, drive thru
The Uptown- Hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., no Sundays. Doors open for take out and pickup only, no dine in. Working on curbside orders. Please call ahead to preorder at 631-3498.
Drastic Measures Brewing and Eats & Ales open for OFFSALE & TO GO food orders. Eats-N-Ales hours include: Tuesday-Thursday 3 - 6:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 218-632-2900 to place orders for pickup, curbside also available upon request. Check Facebook page for hours for both locations as they may vary.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant- business hours as usual, but no dine in. Offering take-out and delivery in town. Free kids meal when child is present.
Leeseberg's Sweet Treats Bakery - 6 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tues-Sat. No dine in.
Larry's Family Pizza - Normal hours, no dine in, take out and delivery only.
Boondocks- hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dine in. Pickup and curbside only. Preorder the day before for the next day. No full menu.
Pizza Hut - Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. No dine in. Drive up window and takeout available. Delivery available all day.
Pizza Ranch - open Mon-Sat, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. No dine in. Carryout and delivery available. If you order and pay online, you get free delivery. Daily specials.
Subway - Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. No dine in. Lobby is open to order and take out. Drive thru open.
BBQ Smokehouse - Normal hours, no dine in, takeout and curbside available.
- Maasconi's, Verndale - offering take out, refer to their Facebook for updates.
- McDonalds- Drive thru only, regular hours.
Burger King - Drive thru only, regular hours.
Dairy Queen - Hours as normal, no dine in.
Oma's Bread- No dine in, takeout and carry out only, preorder ahead.
Pure Gold Nutrition - open as normal, now offering curbside pickup.
Owly Coffee- Drive thru open, lobby open - walk ins welcome for pickup only, no dine in. Message them in advance to have your order ready on arrival.
Fresh Freeze - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., order and take out only, lobby open for pickup and walkins.
Elks - Watch Facebook.
VFW- Closed through March 27.
Four Seas Buffet - Closed through March 27.
Other retail
- Cozy Theatre- No movies, but concessions and popcorn available Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. for pickup only.
- All Around Divas has closed their store until March 30. Follow them on Facebook at All Around Divas Boutique-Wadena for updates and check out www.allarounddivas.com for sales. They will have “curbside” pickup at the store by appointment if you purchase something online and want to pick it up. Any questions, call 218-632-3482.
- Lunde Auto Sales posted that they are offering free rides within Wadena. Call them at 631-2277.
- Down Home Foods open with farm eggs and more Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Jolene Johannes State Farm office is in their office answering questions by phone or email. The door is locked to outside traffic. They also have a drop box for payments.
The Wadena Pioneer Journal closed their office to the public Thursday, March 19. They will still be working to bring you the news. Just call 218-631-2561 or email editorial@wadenapj.com or brentz@wadenapj.com for assistance.
This is not a complete list and this list is likely changing daily. Please call ahead or visit their website for more information as this health pandemic continues to change schedules.
As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.