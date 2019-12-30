For nearly 30 years, area snowmobile enthusiasts have been making tracks with new Arctic Cat snowmobiles at Westside Sports in Wadena.

Despite a bumper snow crop, Westside Sports discontinued sales of new Arctic Cat machines effective Dec. 1, 2019.

While they've cleared out much of the inventory of those new Arctic Cat snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, they still welcome customers for all parts and service of Arctic Cats and most other makes of power sports equipment, according to mechanic and salesman Justin Jetenberg.

Staff said the move came when Arctic Cat wanted the dealer to exclusively service their machines, however Westside Sports has a client base that includes many different makes and models of equipment. They chose to continue to focus on parts and service for the broader base rather than just the green machines.

The hours remain the same for the business, which started back in 1991. Jetenberg, said the business has no plans of stopping as a steady flow of customers were making tracks through the door last week. A noticeable change is the large Arctic Cat sign out front has been removed.

Jetenberg reports that the snow has been welcome for their business, but the heavy snow and warm weather has kept swamps in the area from freezing over. That's keeping numerous snowmobile clubs from being able to groom much of the trail system in the area.

If you are looking for other new sled options in the area you can visit Kal's Motor Sports just west on Hwy 10 as they are selling snowmobiles at the former Union Creek Organic building or at their Kal's Kars location.