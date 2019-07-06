Little Kritter's Daycare open for business

In less than a month, Bain has taken on six clients and counting. Bain has previously worked in the daycare industry when her own children were young. Later in life she wanted a job that granted her more freedom so she set out to start her own daycare center.

"I wanted a job where I was more in control so I got back into daycare because there was a demand for it," Bain said.

Bain's favorite aspect of entrepenuriship is of course, the kids. However, looking after so many kids can be exhausting. Bain explained that the most challenging part of the job is keeping everyone occupied. Throughout the day, Bain, Carpenter, and Olson color, craft, and play outside with the kids.

The trio want to have a comprehensive child care environment that assists parents, teaching their children good manners, teamwork practices, and even potty training.

Currently Little Kritter's does have a waiting list for infants and toddlers but is still accepting kids 2 and older. For a full day, four or more hours, childcare costs $22. Four hours or less is $11.

The daycare is open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact Kelly Bain at 218-639-1650 or visit Little Kritter's Daycare on Jefferson Street South next to the Elks Lodge.