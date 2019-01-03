Berndt's 'Remember When Photos' expands photo options

Berndt grew up wanting to be in photography and started to go full force in 2007. She got a business license in 2009 and has been clicking away ever since.

While she can photograph out of her studio, she also does a great deal of photography where the action is happening. She's been known to travel where needed included trips to South Dakota, Wyoming, Michigan and Florida.

In addition to capturing time in photos, Berndt said she works at Tri-County Health Care in the billing department and sells Usborne books.

Berndt said she is open to new and challenging photography ideas. While she particularly enjoys wedding photography, she's also happy to take those newborn, maternity, school and family photos or just capturing those moments in life you never want to forget.

Berndt asks those interested in to contact her to find out more about options and scheduling.

Visit beckysrememberwhenphotos.com to find out more about her business or send her a message on Facebook.