New Business: Kiki's Kreations opens in Wadena

Kris Tesch opened her store location Monday, Oct. 15, in the basement level of the Wadena Family Dental building at 122 Colfax Ave. SW.

"I've been sewing for over 50 years," Tesch said.

At age 6, Tesch can remember pulling a sewing machine into her room to try her hand at putting thread to fabric. She never quit and continues to try new projects and mend an assortment of torn or worn fabrics. She's been selling at vendor fairs for years and from her home for the last two years but decided to move to a brick and mortar store at this point to keep products available in one place rather than traveling the circuit.

Tesch's business includes a room filled with her creations which includes such items as bowl cozies, aprons, jar openers, casserole pads, placemats, hot and cold bags and spud pockets to name a few. Items come in a variety of vibrant colors. She even has a memory bear on display. This unique stuffed bear is made using a shirt from a loved one and serves as a long lasting memory of that person.

In an adjoining room, Tesch creates these items, special orders and mends a variety of items.

"I sew all night long," Tesch said.

She's used to working graveyard shifts, so sewing the night away just comes naturally. It allows her to keep her business open a little later than many. You can visit her business from 1 -7 p.m Monday-Friday or by appointment.

There are stairs and elevator access to the lower level of the building, but Tesch said you'll have to contact her to let her know if you need to use the elevator.

Tesch said while there are other options in the community for alterations or repairs, she looks to fill voids that are not offered. While she does alterations, she said she does not do them on formal wear. She has a variety of machines that help her in her projects including one that allows her to sew thick materials like boat covers. If you have a question about what she can sew or repair contact her at 218-639-6219.

Tesch looks to offer a variety of services, but perhaps most unique is her service to service groups. Tesch said she looks to offer her skills to service groups in the community at no charge. She will have a donation can, where people in those groups (such as emergency services, law enforcement) can give what they can to have a tear mended or other such services.