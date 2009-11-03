The Wadena Chamber of Commerce made their rounds congratulating local businesses and wishing them continued success. The chamber was awarding the relatively new businesses with their first dollar, an honorary gesture meant to welcome the business to the community.

1776 Clothing Co.

Paulette Ohm gave a brief tour of her clothing store while showing off some of her new arrivals. 1776 has been operating for a little over a year and has garnered a great deal of consumer popularity. Ohm explained that her clothing is ordered in limited numbers, once her stock sells out, she doesn’t reorder. Ohm also adds her own personal flair to much of the clothing in her store. She accepted her first dollar in front of a recently installed custom mural outside her store. 1776 Clothing Co. is located at 102 Jefferson St S, in downtown Wadena.

Bows & Bubbles Pet Salon

The chamber members visited Bows & Bubbles Pet Salon in downtown Wadena. Owner, Danielle Sanderson loves animals and serves a variety of clients. She and two other workers operate the salon. In the future she hopes to expand. Bows & Bubbles Pet Salon can be found at 14 Bryant Ave SE in Wadena.

Erica’s House of Wellness

Mitch Hoihjelle was manning the front desk when he received his honorary “first dollar.” Erica’s House of Wellness is a new shop in Wadena that sells CBD oil and other hemp based products. To Hoihjelle the biggest obstacle right now is education. Many are still confused about what exactly hemp is and the benefits that come from using products derived from it. Erica's House of Wellness is located at 221 Ash Ave NE in Wadena.

Drastic Measures Brewing

Brett and Ashley Doebbeling were busy brewing before getting their congratulatory first dollar. The happy couple posed behind the counter for a quick photo before discussing their future plans. Business has been booming and Doebbeling is contemplating expansion. The wholesale side of the business is also doing quite well. The brewery is at 101 Jefferson St S, in downtown Wadena.

Owly Coffee Co.

The lines were quickly forming at Owly Coffee when Kyle Hagen was awarded his first dollar. The chamber chatted with him a bit before ordering some of his precisely brewed coffee. Hagen is always on the move and currently his business is growing. In the near future he plans to roast his own coffee in downtown Wadena. Owly Coffee is located at 409 Ash Ave NW Suite 2 in Wadena.