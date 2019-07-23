Lyle’s Shoes recently closed its doors for a couple days to facilitate an interior remodel. Lisa Baymler and her husband Brian Koons have big plans for the shop, which always involved a freshening up.

The remodel was completed rather quickly and Baymler wanted to kick things off with a grand re-opening sale, which started Wednesday, July 24.

Early on Wednesday customers were able to enter the longstanding store and were greeted with a revamped, bright, and modernly styled shoe store. Renovations included adding new flooring, wall boards, and brand new store sign. The overall design is open with plenty of displays.

“It’s always been a part of our plan since we purchased the store in October, now was just a good time to do it,” said Baymler. One of her goals with the remodel was to put their own special spin on the interior while maintaining the history of the store. Many fixtures and other aspects of the store remain the same.

Lyle’s Shoes is located at 118 Jefferson St S in downtown Wadena.