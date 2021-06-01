Explore Minnesota has kicked off its Minnesota Scoop initiative, a “deliciously rewarding ice cream adventure,” which gives ice cream eaters the chance to win a variety of prizes this summer.

Featuring nearly 100 participating ice cream shops across the state, the social media promotion encourages folks to get out and support their local ice cream shops.

Participants will receive a free Minnesota Scoop T-shirt and sweepstakes entry for the chance to win travel prizes, including hotel stays, attraction passes, restaurant gift cards, and other weekly giveaways.

“You can also enter for a chance to win grand prize travel packages all across the state,” the Explore Minnesota website said. “From hotel stays in the Twin Cities to the Iron Range, museum tickets and restaurant gift cards, you could wrap up your summer enjoying a weekend away that's uniquely Minnesota.”

Each participating location has also crafted its take on an "Only in Minnesota" ice cream flavor that will be available for purchase. A full list of the participating shops can be found on Explore Minnesota's website.

To join Explore Minnesota’s “tasty tour of summer” sweepstakes, residents should pick up a punch card at any participating ice cream shop. They should then enjoy an ice cream and get their punch card stamped. After their card is full of stamps, participants should upload a photo of the completed card to Explore Minnesota's website to receive a T-shirt and sweepstakes entry.

The Minnesota Scoop sweepstakes runs June 1 through Aug. 1, with travel prize winners announced on Aug. 2. For more information, visit www.exploreminnesota.com/mnscoop.