ST. PAUL — Get your shot, and these local breweries, wineries and distilleries will throw in a chaser — on the house.
Starting Friday, May 28, vaccinated Minnesotans can sip free or discounted brews, wine or cocktails from participating establishments thanks to a new partnership between the state, the Craft Brewers Guild and Minnesota Distillers guild.
“We’re doing this the Minnesota way — coming together to take care of each other while having a good time," Gov. Tim Walz said in a Friday news release. "Roll up your sleeves if you haven’t already, get back to your favorite spot, and cheers to the vaccine!”
Walz's office this week announced a slate of incentives hoping to convince Minnesotans who haven't already to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
Minnesotans 21 and older have to show proof that they've received at least one dose of the vaccine to get a free or discounted drink from participating establishments from May 28 to June 30.
Participating establishments are:
Big Lake: Lupulin Brewing Company
Callaway: Richwood Winery
Eagan: Bald Man Brewing
Hallock: Far North Spirits Inc.
Hastings: Spiral Brewery
Isanti: Isanti Spirits
Minneapolis:
- La Dona Cerveceria
- Lawless Distilling Company
- Royal Foundry Craft Spirits
- Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge
- Utepils Brewing Co.
Minnetonka: Unmapped Brewing Co.
Northfield: Loon Liquors
Parkers Prairie: L'Etoile du Nord
St. Louis Park: Dampfwerk Distillery Co.
St. Paul: Bad Weather Brewing Company