The pandemic has left Drastic Measures with a rather empty taproom. There’s limited capacity and no weekly trivia or open microphone events, and live music is slowly trickling back in after a stop in November 2020. These changes, Taproom Manager Ashley Doebbeling said, have created a “huge decrease” in customers.

She’s needed to rearrange tables time after time in search of the right combination to help with social distancing. She’s counting chairs, too, to make sure only the allowed number are available. Shared items like ketchup bottles are vacant from the tables, replaced with single-use ketchup packets for each person.

Once indoor dining reopened, Drastic Measures tried a reservations-only model, and switched to asking people to sign in for contact tracing purposes. To prepare for the customers they’re able to have, “we’re being forced to really invest in janitorial supplies,” Doebbeling said.

The changes were never enough to make the Doebbelings, Ashley and Brett, want to close up shop. In fact, for a time they wondered what it would mean for them if they opened up beyond what the guidelines allowed. They watched as restaurants across the state opened and received fines, were closed down or had licenses revoked.

“What would happen if we just did what we wanted? What would happen if we just opened up, because if we don’t open up then we might not be here next year?” Doebbeling said of their discussions.

With a federal brew notice that would take five years to get back, the risk was deemed not worth it.

“It just really was frustrating for us,” Doebbeling said.

The community has come as such a support in this time, along with businesses who recently encouraged supporting restaurants through a Winter Extravaganza weekend. While locals know just where to go, online marketing has become vastly important, Doebbeling said.

“People aren’t just going out and exploring, they’re ordering online and they’re planning things meticulously so that they can get the most out of their trips,” she said.

Drastic continues brewing, with sales of all sizes going to liquor stores. The option has allowed sales to continue. There are more liquor store accounts than possible at Drastic — always, Doebbeling said.

Along with brewers across the state, the Doebbelings are hoping to see varying can sizes available in taprooms. The current two can sizes require two canning lines, which Doebbeling said amounts to extra labor and materials, and a waste of time.

Since January, the number of customers and revenue have seen a boost with the opening of Fired, a wood-fired pizza place.

As live music moves back in on Saturdays, Doebbeling said, “it’s a chance.” The question will be whether the 50% capacity limit allows enough people to come in and balance out the costs of the bands. It’s an enjoyable aspect that might just bring a bit of life back to ‘normal.’

After months of takeout only and seeing businesses wither, the sails of optimism still fly.

“I’m glad we’re at a point where everybody realizes we cannot shut down again. It would destroy things in Minnesota. It would destroy small businesses. It would destroy several communities,” Doebbeling said. “It can’t happen again.”