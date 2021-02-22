The new dining option located within Drastic Measures Brewing is probably the hottest thing around.

That’s largely because new chef Dane Beastrom in the new restaurant arm of the brewery, Fired, is serving up flame-kissed pizza in about 2 minutes thanks to a 750-degree wood-fired oven at the back of the brewery.

If you are into wood-fired pizza, with that cracker crunch of a crust, this place is now offering up five varieties including cheese, margherita, hot hog, jalapeno chicken and wild mushroom.

If you’re not into pizza, or at least looking for other options, Fired is offering burgers, wings, wraps, sandwiches, soups, salads and dessert. At this time they also offer sushi on Thursdays.

Beastrom recommends the pizzas as it’s a food he’s pleased to eat most everyday.

“It’s different, it’s not your run of the mill pizza place,” Beastrom said.

The new restaurant opened in the first part of January after the brewery parted ways with former dining partner Eats and Ales. Fired is now under the brewery’s umbrella so anyone ordering from Fired will do so through Drastic Measures.

The idea for a wood-fired oven came from brewery idea man Brett Doebbeling. Doebbeling first began dabbling in making beer at home before he helped start Drastic Measures Brewing. Not long after dabbling in wood fired pizza at home he realized the food option would go over well in Wadena despite the town being well stacked with other pizza options. Just as the other options in town have their own uniqueness, this too hits a spot for those looking for something different.

“It just enticed me,” Doebbeling said. “I’m always looking for these hobbies that sort of push the limits.”

“It’s such an awesome thing cooking with real fire,” Doebbeling said. It was a type of cooking that was new to Fired’s chef.

Chef Dane comes to Fired after many years in the restaurant industry. Beastrom started in the business by washing dishes at Cork’s Grill and Wine Bar in St. Cloud, where he moved up to the executive chef position. He then moved on to Pok Sakura, a Japanese restaurant in St. Cloud; Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids and Pike and Pint Grill in Alexandria. While working in Alexandria, Beastrom was living in Wadena. Finding a gig closer to home became a reality once he heard about the opportunity in Wadena.

“It was an easy choice to come here,” Beastrom said. His wife, Anne, is from the area.

Joining Beastrom in the kitchen is longtime Uptown cook Tommy Fuller. There’s typically a few staff making sure orders are hot and ready for hungry patrons. Even on these cold February nights, this kitchen has been plenty warm thanks to that pizza oven. The oven is so big, thick and well insulated, even after a day off, the inside still holds a temperature around 400 degrees the following day. Beastrom comes in earlier in the day to fire the oven and bring it back up to that ideal 750 degree range needed to have consistent results.

Doebbeling actually built the pizza oven in the back of the brewery from a kit. He even found the pizza dough recipe that they use. He said anything he can do himself he will do to try to keep the costs down and help keep the businesses prosper. That’s all the more important now as the closures and fears around COVID-19 have put a hurt on businesses like these. Doebbeling figures the tap room was closed about 130 days since the start of the pandemic.

"It was tough not only financially but mentally," Doebbeling said. Pre-Covid he was really looking forward to what 2020 would bring. He's now excited to leave COVID in the dust and continue the upward trend.

Doebbeling said that good food is something people coming in expect at the brewery. He adds that some food in the belly to balance out the alcohol in the drinks is necessary to make sure visitors have a safe drive home. So, eat up. You don’t have to enjoy a brew while stopping by, you or even the whole family can likely find something worth enjoying at this new venture.

If you're looking to order ahead, call Drastic Measures at 218-632-2900.