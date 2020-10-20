At the Wadena Elks Lodge, new general manager PJ Neurer is all about supporting the community and partnering with fellow business owners. Without, of course, forgetting the different food options he’s excited about.

“We’re able to work together,” Neurer said. “Community based is No. 1. Being able to cross promote other businesses that have things that we can work together on.”

Neurer grew up in Bluegrass and moved back to the area about five years ago. He’s previously owned several companies.

With the new menu, Neurer wanted items that weren’t offered at other restaurants in town. In fact, he’d even recommend other restaurants instead of trying to compete, such as the VFW for a junk basket, Larry’s Family Pizza for pizza and the Uptown for Cajun shrimp pasta. The Elks Club has sliders of many varieties, three flavors of home cut french fries, pub porkies, a walking taco and a basket of bacon, to name a few of the unique items.

“It just fills a niche that I think was missing here,” Neurer said.

The menu has seven sliders including bacon cheeseburger, beefy Italian and French dip as of their grand reopening on Oct. 9 with around 20 options by the end of the month, according to Neurer. All menu items are $6 or less with sliders at two for $2.

The catering and special events side will also open in two weeks with space for about 300 people.

He hopes the Elks is another place that adds to the draw of Wadena for community members and those visiting, including as a late-night food option, which is perfect for being next to the AmericInn, as Neurer said.

“We’ve had the persona for a long time that we’ve been a private club and it’s nice to be able to say, ‘You know what, we love having people come in, visitors, if you’re a member fine. if you’re not. no big deal. We want to have you in here to be able to experience what we got,’” Neurer said.

Follow their Facebook page for information on a Halloween trunk or treat event.

The Elks Lodge is located at 647 N Jefferson St., Wadena. The club is open Monday-Thursday from 5-11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. You can also call ahead for takeout orders at 218-631-9908.