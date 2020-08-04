After six years of Kyle and Adam Hagen owning and operating Uptown Restaurant, their cousin Nick Kupfer and his girlfriend Lexie Berscheit are replacing Kyle’s spot in co-owning the restaurant.

The transition comes as Kyle’s Owly Coffee Company business is growing with increased interest and coffee orders. Kupfer originally worked at the Uptown as a cook for about three years and also has experience managing and bartending at Boulder Tap House in Moorhead.

“I’m a people person so I guess interacting and conversation is a huge thing so I would say the people, the customer service aspect of it is probably my most favorite part,” Kupfer said.

While business is off to a slower start due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kupfer said the first week remained steady after they were closed from July 19-26 to paint and redo the floors.

Over the next two weeks, the menu will have an “overhaul” with three new burgers, sandwiches, pasta and appetizers, though the crowd favorite items are set to stay, according to Kupfer.

“They’ll have some cool new menu items I’m looking forward to trying out and just sitting down in there actually as a normal customer instead of like it gets busy and I feel like I have to go cook or go help or something like that,” Kyle said.

Kupfer is looking forward to having the restaurant at full capacity along with adding his and Berscheit’s ideas to the customer service aspects of the restaurant.