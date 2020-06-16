The around the corner move for Oma’s Bread took place in a matter of hours, and 10 days, to organize and arrange their bigger space. While Oma’s was closed May 30-June 8, Oma’s head baker and business development manager Yvonne Strom said the previous location was cleared out in approximately five hours with the help of friends.

The new location, in the old Family Dollar building at 10 SW Aldrich Ave., has a larger dining room space and bigger kitchen, including more ovens and a walk-in fridge and freezer. While operating under coronavirus re-opening measures, outdoor and indoor seating are open with the tables set 6 feet apart and a maximum of four people per table or six if a family. Strom said people love the indoor space but “a lot” choose the fresh air outside.

“So far everybody loves it and they can’t believe it’s such a beautiful place in Wadena. They’re like, ‘We’re in Wadena? This doesn’t look like Wadena,’” Strom said.

Strom has enjoyed the additional kitchen space, especially as wedding season brings in orders.

“We’re just trying to make it everyday and still keep it exciting and different,” Strom said. “Wedding season’s happening now, so there’s more and more wedding orders, which helps with the bigger location, bigger kitchen.”

The new hours for Oma’s are: Tuesday-Wednesday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.