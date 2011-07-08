A growing customer base has been squeezing into Oma’s Bread for some of the finest authentic German food right here in Wadena. There’s soon to be much more room for all those visiting.

Oma’s head baker and business development manager Yvonne Strom said people have been coming from all over the Midwest to visit the location as it’s the only one like it for many miles. They regularly have guests from the cities and Wisconsin. The only other places to get food like this are in Minneapolis, Duluth or Elbow Lake. It’s no wonder people can’t get enough. According to StatisticalAtlas.com, Wadena area residents alone have over 45% German ancestry.

In order to make room for those clamoring for spätzle and gulasch, the business has decided to move operations to the former Family Dollar building, just a hop-and-skip away from their current location squeezed between Verizon Wireless and Central Minnesota Credit Union. You may have noticed the new site has been under construction for weeks now as the interior and exterior are being remodeled from a convenience store to a modern eatery.

“There are many days during lunchtime where people don’t have a spot to sit,” Strom said.

That brought the owners to start looking for another location for about a year. This one seemed like a great location as they wanted to try to use a pre-existing building.

A bigger kitchen will help abundantly as they currently only have room for one oven. Strom can push out about 12 loaves at a time. But when mother’s cooking has to start, daughter’s baking has to stop.

Baking happens each morning by about 3 a.m. It happens daily because they like to have fresh food available and they use no preservatives in their food, so it’s meant to be eaten quickly. Most guests barely make it out of the business before pecking away at a loaf or tart.

Not only will the business enjoy a space about three times the size as their current building, they’ll be bringing in another member of the family, Strom’s brother, Martin. She’s hopeful that he could be coming this spring, but as he is immigrating from Germany, there are many steps to complete.

Of course the other anchors for the business are Yvonne and Martin’s parents Annette and Martin Schmidlin.

Strom said her mother does the cooking but as soon as her younger brother arrives, the plan is for him to cook in the evenings so the business can expand to serving during the supper hours. The older Martin makes sure everyone is served and helped from the moment they enter Oma’s. The younger Martin is a professional chef and has been looking forward to the chance to rejoin his family in Minnesota.

Yvonne originally came to the area as an exchange student from Germany and after she chose to remain here, her parents immigrated, too. Strom said her brother’s arrival will be a fun addition to the business.

The goal is to open this new location in June. Because of the bigger spaces and more staff, the family believes their offerings will expand.

“You do have to always offer something new,” Strom said. “People have different palettes.”

The business is only closed Sundays when the family does most of their shopping for the next week.

Oma’s Bread will celebrate their third anniversary in Wadena this August.

What’s cooking?

The restaurant offers up a different special each day of the week for lunch. You can also pick from 12 pastries, at least four different breads, fruit tarts, cakes, quiche, kuchen, biscotti and a cup of coffee as you find a seat.

Currently there is no dine-in due to the coronavirus closures, however they are still open and offering pickup. Watch their Facebook page for regular schedule and menu updates.

Here’s what Strom has to say about baking the bread each morning.

“Sometimes it doesn’t turn out and then I get mad, but if it doesn’t turn out, the kids get to eat it at home,” she said with a laugh.