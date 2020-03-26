The former bar is expected to have added emphasis on the restaurant menu when the business reopens later this spring.

The Grangruths took over ownership at the beginning of 2020 and Jessie has been busily stripping the business down and rebuilding it back to the way he envisions it. Recent updates have included new windows throughout and a completely new interior. The exterior has also been stripped off and a new siding will be installed soon.

The main entry of the building and the area which will become the main dining area is the oldest part of the structure, about 95 years old, according to Grangruth.

Grangruth has big plans for the business which he said will have more of a focus on the food than the booze, a switch from the previous ownership. He wants it to be a place where the family can come enjoy a meal. Jessie and Shannon’s kids, Morgan and Logan, will likely be some of the youth enjoying the food.

“We’re gonna have good quality food, that’ll be the No. 1 priority,” Grangruth said. Not quite a steakhouse, but there will be steaks, burgers and ribs, and the owners plan to use locally raised beef to serve out of their brand new kitchen. Look for Jessie to be behind the scenes making sure that food comes out delicious as he said he enjoys doing the cooking.

The business could be open by May if all the paperwork moves along. While he waits for that, remodeling of the interior and exterior of the building continues. Grangruth is excited about the porch area, which he said will be completely covered so users can enjoy the space during the warmer months whether it rains or shines. Under that covering will be gas fire pits to add to the inviting atmosphere.

“We’ve got such long winters, when we finally get (summer), it’s gonna be nice to sit outside,” Grangruth said. “I think we’re gonna try to do some really neat stuff out there when that patio is done.”

While a name for the business has not yet been announced it will bring some new lunch and dinner additions to the Wadena business district. Look for more updates on the progress in the Pioneer Journal or watch the remodel at the corner of Aldrich Ave. SE and First Street in Wadena, next to Everything Under the Sun.