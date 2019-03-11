Doebbeling was previously the head brewer at Disgruntled Brewing in Perham. He brings with him years of experience in the brewing business and a passion for crafting high quality adult beverages.

Doebbeling sat in the brewery carefully calculating pressures and various other elements of making beer last week. His yellow legal pad was filled with scratch figures and complex math. According to Doebbeling, six batches were ready for the March 15 grand opening. His plans for opening are simple and straightforward, open the doors and let residents of Wadena enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Good beer needs a good meal to go with it. Doebbeling understands the importance of providing food in his contemporary brewery. He decided to add a kitchen to the brewery, what exactly will be served is still a secret. Doebbeling wants that to be a surprise for patrons.

"Just to have construction done is a huge weight off my shoulders," said Doebbeling. The interior of the brewery has evolved drastically in only a couple of months. The old hardware store has undergone a complete transformation. Doebbeling and his team have been putting the finishing touches on the tap room, and putting in furniture, in addition to brewing beer. An estimated $1 million has been invested into the business prior to its opening.

Doebbeling poured an amber glowing glass of his finest brew and held it up to the light, during a recent tour of the building. The frothy rimmed beverage caught the light perfectly. Doebbeling gleefully tasted the beer after measuring the temperature of the liquid. The beer clocked in at the perfect temperature, cold and refreshing. The beer is concocted and served in accordance to tradition, something Doebbeling takes very seriously.

Community members eagerly wait for Drastic Measures Brewing to open and join the downtown area. Many are clamouring for a new watering hole, where they can get a drink and maybe a bite to eat. The grand opening will be March 15 and they will be open from 3-11 p.m. Regular hours will be Wednesday and Thursday, 3-10 p.m., Friday, 3-11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.