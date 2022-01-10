- Jolleen Yungbauer and Scott Yungbauer, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Wyat P. Schwichtenberg, single person, commencing at a point on the SW corner of Block 3, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples, thence running due E along the S edge of said Block 3, a distance of 150’; thence due N a distance of 100’; thence due W a distance of 150’ parallel with the S line of Block 3; thence S along the W edge of Block 3 a distance of 100’ to the point of beginning, aka Lots 11 and 12, Block 3, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.
- Cruz G. Garcia and Silvia Valenzuela Claussen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Gary L. Fischer and Paula R. Fischer, as jt ten, NW1/4 SE1/4 and N 2 rods of NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 19, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Megan S. Woodard, who acquired title as Megan S. Malone and Nathan Woodard, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Justin Leuthard, W 200’ of W 200’ of SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 2, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- City of Wadena hereby conveys to Chad Dickey Enterprises, LLC, Lot 2, Block 2, Wadena Business park Addition, subject to an easement for ingress and egress and location, maintenance construction of an advertising billboard.
- Robert O. Posch and Rachel J. Posch, h&w; James T. O’Hearn, Trustee of the James T. O’Hearn Trust; Paul A. Mergens and Teresa M. Mergens, h&w; Jay M. Desautel and Janet M. Desautel, h&w; and James J. Posch and Brenda P. Posch, h&w, hereby conveys to Jay M. Desautel and Janet M. Desautel, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, SE1/4 SE1/4; and Government Lots 5 and 6, in Section 25, Twp. 135, Rg. 33; AND Government Lots 1 and 2 and the E1/2 of the NE1/4, Section 36, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, EXCEPT that part of the NE1/4 of Section 36, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the NE corner of said NE1/4; thence S 0 deg 15 min 25 sec W, along the E line of said NE1/4; a distance of 869.95’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence continuing S 0 deg 15 min 25 sec W a distance of 660’; thence N 89 deg 44 min 35 sec W a distance of 660’; thence N 0 deg 15 min 25 sec E a distance of 660’; thence S 89 deg 44 min 35 sec E a distance of 660’ to the point of beginning.
- Shannon L. Nielsen, single person, hereby conveys to Arya M. Mirhashem, Lot 4, Block 4, Pine View Acres.
- Phyllis J. Richert, as Trustee of Phyllis J. Richert Trust, hereby conveys to Derrick James Rude and Caitlyn Rose Rude, as jt ten, S ½ SE1/4 lying S of Leaf River, EXCEPT the E 925’ of S 1000’ thereof, Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.
- Kern Homes, LLC, hereby conveys to Donald L. Gunn and Susan K. Gunn, as jt ten, Lot 11, Block 5 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Robert Hillstrom and Janis Hillstrom, married to one another, hereby conveys to Ronald Neisess, SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 4, Twp. 1376, Rg. 34; together with an easement for ingress and egress over and across the N 33’ of the SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 4, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.