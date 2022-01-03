- Clifton Bodle, single person, hereby conveys to Hat Trick Real Estate, LLC, part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said NW1/4 NE1/4; thence S on the W line of said NW1/4 NE1/4 264’ to the point of beginning; thence E and parallel with the N line of said NW1/4 NE1/4, 577.5’; thence S and parallel with the W line of said NW1/4 NE1/4 230.95’; thence E and parallel with the N line of said NW1/4 NE1/4 3.50’; thence S and parallel with the W line of said NW1/4 NE1/4; thence 825.05’ to the S line of said NW1/4 NE1/4; thence W on the S line of said NW1/4 NE1/4, 581’ to the W line of said NW1/4 NE1/4 thence N on the W line of said NW1/4 NE1/4, 1056’ to the point of beginning; AND SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 11, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Jasper R. Oyster and Jennifer M. Oyster, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeffery W. Heisler and Kimberly D. Heisler, as jt ten, Lot 5, Block 2, Merickel Brothers Second Addition.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Land of Land Inc, one acre in the SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of Sec 33, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at a point on the S line of said Section 8 rods E of the SW corner of the SE1/4 SE1/4; thence running due N 20 rods; thence due E 8 rods; thence due S 20 rods, thence due W 8 rods to the point of beginning.
- Cheyanne Koval and Gerald P. Koval, married to each other, and Candius L. Nichols, single person, hereby conveys to Charles YoungBird and Margaret Joanne YoungBird, as jt ten, W ½ SW1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to American Real Estate Recovery, LLC, Sleepers Addition, Lot 8, Block 7.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Land of Land Inc, Lot 8, Block 3, Odlands Pine Acres 4th .
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Land of Land Inc, Lot 9, Block 3, Odlands Pine Acres 4th .
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to American Real Estate Recovery LLC, part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4, beginning at a point on the SW corner of SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 35, being the center of Section 35, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; thence E 330’ to a point on the center line of Ash Street in the Village of Aldrich, thence N 40’ to the N line of Ash Street to the point of beginning; thence N 300’ to a point; thence directly W to the W line of the SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 where the W line intersects with the N line of Ash Street; thence along the Ntly and N line of Ash Street to the point of beginning.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to American Real Estate Recovery LLC, E 26’ of Lot 3, Block 1, Original Townsite of Sebeka.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Land of Land Inc, part of Lot 7, Block 1, Riverside Addition; commencing at the NE corner of Lot 7; thence in a Wtly direction 80’ along the Ntly line of Lot 7; thence Stly 80’; thence Etly 80’ to E line of Lot 7; thence Ntly along E line of Lot 7 to point of beginning; EXCEPT a perpetual Easement over and across the Etly 20’ of said tract for access to sewer & water.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Land of Land Inc, Lot 1, Block 1, Winkels Addition, Subject to Easement.
- Jode A. Freyholtz-London, fka Jode A. Feyholtz and Thomas W. London, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jason Johnson, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 27, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Laura M. Floistad and Colleen Schmitt, married to each other, and John Floistad and Terri Floistad, married to each other; and Linda M. Birkholz and Craig R. Birkholz, married to each other, and Eugene H. Floistad and Iris M. Floistad, married to each other, by Attorney in Fact Linda Marie Birkholz, hereby conveys to Darlene Gode and Rollance Gode, as jt ten, commencing at the SE corner of Block 7 of Vetsch’s Addition to Staples, thence N along the E line thereof a distance of 100’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be conveyed herein; thence W and parallel with the S line thereof a distance of 150’; thence N and parallel with the E line of said Block 7, a distance of 200’ to the N line of said Block 7; thence E along said N line a distance of 150’ to the NE corner of said Block 7; thence S along the E line of said Block a distance of 200’ to the point of beginning, EXCEPT the S 100’ thereof.
- Chad Lakanen and Jessie Lakanen, h&w, hereby conveys to Paulsen Homes LLC, Lots 9 & 10, Block 13, Original Townsite of Sebeka.
- Knobhill Sportman’s Club, Inc, hereby conveys to Tyler R. Currie and Brandon J. Currie, subject to a life Estate to Vicki Pearson, as Tenants in Common, E1/2 SE1/4, Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Neal L. Juers and Kimberly K. Juers, Trustees of Juers Family Joint Living Trust, aka Juers Family Joint Revocable Living Trust, hereby conveys to John W. Chouinard and Kelsey A. Chouinard, as jt ten, Lots 10 and 11, Block 2, Folkestad’s third Addition to the Village of Wadena, EXCEPT that part of Lot 11 described as: beginning at the NW corner of Lot 11; thence Stly on the Wtly line 10’; thence SEtly to the SW corner of Lot 12; thence Ntly on the E line of Lot 11 to the NEtly corner of Lot 11; thence W on the N line of said Lot 11 to the point of beginning.