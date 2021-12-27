- Sharon Marcano, unmarried, hereby conveys to Michaela M. Nelson, Lot 7 and the N ½ of Lot 8, Block 5, Original Townsite of Wadena.
- Darwin Peschong, single person, hereby conveys to Jared Forcier, NE1/4 NE1/4; E1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4; and the E 860’ of SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 27, Twp. 134, Rg. 34; AND W1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4, EXCEPT the E 100’ thereof; and EXCEPT the S 435’ of W 253, Section 26, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Charles D. Bullock, Court Appointed Receiver of McKechnie Vehicle Components USA, Inc, hereby conveys to VSC Partners II, LLC, a parcel of land in the NE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, bounded by the following described lines: commencing at the SW corner of the NE1/4 of Section 35, thence N along the W boundary of said NE1/4 a distance of 33’ to a point, said point being the point of beginning; thence N along the W boundary of said NE1/4 a distance of 9.50’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 47 deg 01’ E a distance of 866.11’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 90 deg 00’ E a distance of 578.90’ to a point; thence along a line bearing S 35 deg 09’ W a distance of 733.83’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 35 deg 09’ W a distance of 332.66’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 90 deg 00’ W a distance of 291.74’ to a point; thence along a line bearing S 47 deg 01’ W a distance of 398.95’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 90 deg 00’ W a distance of 464.81’ to the point of beginning; AND a parcel of land in the NE1/4 of Section 35, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, bounded by the following described lines: commencing at the SW corner of the NE1/4 of Section 35; thence E along the S boundary of said NE1/4 a distance of 561.61’ to a point; thence N along a line bearing N 00 deg 00’ E a distance of 33’ to a point, said point being the point of beginning; thence along a line bearing N 47 deg 01’ E a distance of 369.62’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 90 deg 00 min E a distance of 149.76’ to a point; thence along a line bearing S 35 deg 09’ E a distance of 308.20’ to a point; thence along a line bearing N 90 deg 00’ W a distance of 597.59’ to the point of beginning.
- Davis Estates, LLC, hereby conveys to Epicenter Corporation, that part of Lots 10, and 11, Block 7 of the Original Townsite of Wadena, described as: beginning at the Stly corner of said Block 7, thence N 27 deg 51’ 33” E along said SEtly line of said Block 7, a distance of 89.09’ to an iron monument on said SEtly line of said Block 7, thence N 62 deg 11’ 26” W a distance of 135.84’ to Etly line of alley as described in #246414, thence S 16 deg 33’ 13” W along said Etly line of alley, a distance of 29.77’ to an angle point on Etly line of alley, thence S 27 deg 51’ 34” W along said Etly line of alley, a distance of 60.03’ to the SWtly line of Block 7, thence S 62 deg 15’ 11” E along said SWtly line of Block 7, a distance of 130’ to point of beginning.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to John W. Howe, Section 10, Twp. 136, Rg. 34, Part NW1/4 NE1/4 beginning at NW corner of above 40, thence S 800 to point of beginning; thence E 1320’; thence S 100’; thence W 1320’; thence N 100’ to the point of beginning.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to John r. Christensen, Lot 20, Block 1, Ristinens.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Andrew C. Huhta, Lots 3, 4 and 5, Block 2, Whitney & Murrays Addition to Sebeka.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Christopher W. Bounds and Rachel M. Bounds, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, Sec 7, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, 7.94 acres, Fractional NW1/4 NW1/4 & W 4 acres of NE1/4 NW1/4 EXCEPT W 1028’ of N 424’ of NW1/4 NW1/4; EXCEPT S ½ NW1/4 NW1/4, aka Gov Lot 1, & EXCEPT the S 2 acres of W 4 acres of NE1/4 NW1/4.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to William T. Halonen and Elizabeth R. Halonen, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, Lot 12, Block 1, Ristinens.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Suzanne Motzko, Lot 4, Block 1, Dawson’s Subd “C” Slover and Anderson.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to James A. Krey and Maria E. Krey, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, Lots 8 & 9, Block 3 and Etly 20’ of Lot 7, Block 3, all in E. P. Lane’s Subdiv 1.
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Haataja Construction, Inc., Outlot A, Odlands Pine Acres 4th .
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Matson of Minnesota, Inc, Lot 3, Block 2, Odlands Pine Acres 4th .
- State of Minnesota hereby conveys to Matson of Minnesota, Inc, Lot 4, Block 2, Odlands Pine Acres 4th .