- Mary Jo Spethmann, single person, hereby conveys to Randy Mohs and Cindy Mohs, as jt ten, Lot 6, Block 1, of West Brook.
- Judy Metteer, single person, hereby conveys to Larry Siegel, Lots 7, 8 and 9, Block 2, Slover & Anderson’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Paul A. Jones and Renuka Jones, spouses married to each other, and Steve Jones, single person, hereby convey to Christopher J. Floyd, Lots 11 and 12, Block 2, Mursu’s Addition to Menahga.
- Ronald Honga and Naomi Honga, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jeremy R. Honga and Tenelle P. Honga, as jt ten, part of the NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp.138, Rg. 35, described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the NE1/4 NE1/4; thence N along the W line of said NE1/4 NE1/4, 500’; thence E and parallel with the N line of said quarter, 183’ to the point of beginning; thence continuing E 157’ to an iron monument; thence N and parallel with the W line of said quarter 280’; thence W and parallel with the N line of said quarter 157’; thence S and parallel with the W line of said quarter 280’ to the point of beginning; AND the E 100’ of the W 440’ of the NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, lying S of a line parallel with the N line of said NE1/4 NE1/4 and 340’ S of said N line as measured along the W line of said NE1/4 NE1/4 from the NW corner of said NE1/4 NE1/4, EXCEPT the S 500’ of said NE1/4 NE1/4.
- Carrol Van Orsdel, aka Carroll E. Van Orsdel, aka Carrol Van Orsdell, single person, hereby conveys to Kevin Van Orsdel and Douglas Houska, as jt ten, S1/2 N1/2 NW1/4; NW1/4 NE1/4; and the W1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4; all in Section 35, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Anthony J. Duel, married man and Daisy J. Duel, married woman, as jt ten, hereby conveys to MJJR Properties, LLC, Lot 2, Block 5, Folkestad’s East.
- William Spear and Judith Spear, h&w hereby conveys to Christopher Robert Lund and Melissa Ann Lund, h&w as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 4, Wadena Golf Course Lots.
- Aaron C. Decker and Carolyn L. Decker, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Brandon L. Lorentz, Lot 18, Block 6, Folkestad’s East.
- Kyle Sem, Personal Representative of the Estate of Timothy R. Currie, single/Decedent, hereby conveys to Kern Homes, LLC, Lot 11, Block 5, Peake and Murray’s subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena; AND all of Lot 4, Block 3, Merickel’s Addition to Wadena, LESS a tract 50’ wide along the Ntly side of said Lot; AND EXCEPT all that part of said Lot 4 lying Stly of the Ntly 150’ of said Lot 4.
- Paul B. Malone and Vera K. Malone, hereby conveys to Timothy L. Meehl and Debra A. Werner- Meehl, as jt ten, the 150’ wide discontinued railroad right of way, being 75’ on each side of the centerline of the main track as originally located and constructed upon, over and across the NW1/4 SE1/4 and the NE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Duane L. Leonard and Shelley Leonard, h&w, hereby conveys to JM No 1, LLC, S 278’ of W 395’ of E 795’ of SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 25, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, EXCEPT that part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as follows: starting at the SE corner of said 40, thence W on the S line thereof a distance of 400’ to the point of beginning; thence continuing W on the S line of said 40, a distance of 200’; thence N parallel with the W line of said 40, 225’; thence E parallel with the S line of said 40, 200’; thence S parallel with the E line of said 40, 225’ to the point of beginning.