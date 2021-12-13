- Scott Haataja and Carrie Haataja, married to one another, hereby conveys to Kyle Skoog and Alayna Skoog, as jt ten, Lot 2, Block 7, Odlands Pine Acres Fourth.
- Diana M. Benson, single person, hereby conveys to Joshua A. Nack and Tara K. Nack, as jt ten, SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 18, Twp. 136, Rg. 33; AND SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 18, Twp. 136 Rg. 33; subject to easement for County Road right of way.
- Jerry H. Swenson, single person, hereby conveys to Jolleen Yungbauer and Scott Yungbauer, spouses who are married to each other, commencing at a point on the SE corner of Block 3, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples, thence running due E along the S edge of said Block 3, a distance of 150’;’ thence due N a distance of 100’ thence due W a distance of 150’ parallel with the S line of Block 3, thence S along the W edge of Block 3 a distance of 100’ to the point of beginning.
- Matthew N. Palmer and Rebecca A. Palmer, married to one another, hereby conveys to Vernon R. Cusey, N 100’ of E 150’ of Lot G, Slover and Anderson’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Lorraine A. Madsen, single person, hereby conveys to Adam J. Waite and Laura E. Waite, as jt ten, Lot 2; the Etly 25’ of Lot 6 and all of Lot 3, EXCEPT tract described as commencing at the SEtly corner of said Lot 3, thence NEtly in the SEtly line of said Lot a distance of 60.8’; thence NWtly parallel with the Stly line of said Lot a distance of 8’; thence SWtly parallel with the SEtly line of said Lot a distance of 60.8’ to the Stly line of said Lot; thence SEtly along the Stly line of said Lot a distance of 8’ to the point of beginning, all in Block 9 of the Townsite of Menahga; ALSO EXCEPT that part of Lots 2 and 3, Block 9 in the Townsite of Menahga described as beginning at the SEtly most corner of said Lot 2, thence NWtly along the NEtly line of said Lot 2 a distance of 25’; thence SWtly and parallel with the SEtly line of said Lot 2 to the intersection with the Ntly extension of a line that is 8’ NWtly of and parallel with the SEtly line of said Lot 3; thence Wtly along said line to a point which is 60.8’ NEtly of the Stly line of said Lot 3; thence SEtly and parallel with the Stly line of said Lot 3 a distance of 8’ to the Stly most corner of said Lot 2; thence NEtly along the SEtly line of said Lot 2 a distance of 56’ to the point of beginning.
- Darrell Richter and Sally Richter, h&w, hereby conveys to Greg D. Karvonen and Susan R. Karvonen, as ten in comm, Lots 38, 39 and 40, Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod.
- Kyle A. Runnoe and Holly A. Runnoe, married to one another, hereby conveys to Dustin Heiling and Kristi Heiling, as jt ten, that part of the NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 1, Twp. 137, Rg. 34, lying E and N of the Crow Wing River.
- Frank A. Mathiew and Barbara L. Mathiew, h&w, hereby conveys to Tammy Sue Mathiew, S1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 6, Two. 137, Rg. 35, 20 acres, subject to ease across W 35’ of E 68’ of SE1/4 NE1/4 and a non-exclusive easement across S 33’ of SE1/4 NE1/4.
- Andrew C. Huhta and Barbara M. Huhta, married to one another, hereby conveys to Miriam H. Dozier, Lots 8 and 9, Block 2, Whitney and Murray’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Daniel L. Platt and Lela V. Platt, married to each other, hereby conveys to Mitchell R. Kliedon and Tiffany A. Kliedon, Lot 3 of Block 2 of the River Lake Beaches.
- Christopher R. Lund and Melissa A. Lund, married to each other, hereby conveys to Tracy Borchert, N 40’ of Lot 10 and E 47’ of W 93’ of Lots 11 and 12, Block 55, Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.
- Gordon J. Sorenson and Nancy K. Sorenson, h&w, hereby conveys to Tri-County Hospital, Part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, commencing at a point on the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4, 515’ S of the NW corner thereof; thence E 233’; thence S parallel with the W line 300’; thence W 2333’ to the W line of said forty; thence N in the W line 300’ to the point of beginning, together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress across a 20’ strip of land adjoining said tract on the N, but subject to a non-exclusive easement over the N 20’ of the lands herein conveyed AND part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, commencing at a point on the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4, 815’ S of the NW corner thereof; thence E 233’; thence S parallel with the W line of said forty to the N right of way line of TH 10 then NWtly in said N right of way line to the W line of said SW1/4 NW1/4 thence N in said W line to the point of beginning, subject to public road.
- Valerie Hammond, Trustee of the Jerrell M. Hammond Family Trust hereby conveys to Davis Estates, LLC N 24’ of Lot 11 and S 44’ of Lot 12, all in Block 2 in Cokley’s Addition to Wadena, AND the S 68’ of the N 98’ of the E 100’ of Lot 2, Block 1 in Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Jason R. Trout, single person, hereby conveys to Toby Wood and Haley Hoemberg, as jt ten, that part of the NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 16, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at a found iron monument which designates the NE corner of said Section 16; thence S 00 deg 17’ 46” W on a assumed bearing along the E line of said Section 16, for a distance of 362’ to the point of beginning; thence continuing S 00 deg 17’ 46” W along the E line of said Section 16 for a distance of 434.24’; thence s 89 deg 09’ 39” W for a distance of 301’ to an iron monument, thence N 00 deg 17’ 46” E fir a distance of 434.24’ to an iron monument; thence N 89 deg 09’ 39” E for a distance of 301’ to the point of beginning. Containing 3.0 acres, subject to easement for MN TH Hwy 71 right of way purposes.