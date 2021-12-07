- Dustin D. Kern hereby conveys to J. B. Nanik, Inc., S1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33., with a 33’ non-exclusive easement reserved by grantor for ingress, egress and utility purposes on the N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.; AND reserved easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over the S 33’ of the W 1620’ of the S1/2 SE1/4, Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33; AND a reserved 33’ easement for ingress, egress and utility purposes over that part which traverses the S1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 of said Section 22., AND subject to Wilderness Drive right of way.
- Crocker Brothers, Inc., hereby conveys to Andrew Nathan Schock and Kristin Marie Schock, as jt ten and not as ten in comm, NW1/4, Section 27, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.
- State of Minnesota, Division of Lands and Minerals, Department of Natural Resources, hereby conveys to Kenneth L. Elsenpeter and Susan L. Elsenpeter, as trustees of the Elsenpeter Living Trust, NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 8, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- State of Minnesota, Division of Lands and Minerals, Department of Natural Resources, hereby conveys to Christopher John Zoerb Trust, SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 28, Twp. 138, Rg. 33.
- Randy Meech and Shelly Meech, married to one another, hereby convey to Ashley T. Hocking, Lots 7 and 8, Block 1, Slover and Anderson’s Addition to the Townsite of Sebeka.
- Michael S. Kilbourne and Marianne E. Kilbourne, married to one another, hereby convey to Michelle Wagner and Dustin Wagner, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 3, Great Northern Park.
- William K. Wheatley and Kristi K. Lind-Wheatley, married to one another, hereby convey to Annie McIntyre, Lot 4, Block 1, M.D.C. 6 th Addition.
- Mark A. Nanik, single person, hereby conveys to Ryan Johnston and Shonna Johnston, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 1, Ray’s Acres.
- Julie M. Cochran, single person, hereby conveys to Morgan Czaia, Lot 1 and the NE1/4 NW1/4, EXC E ½ NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 31, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Lonnie Hagen, single person, hereby conveys to Glenn Row and Luanne Row, as jt ten, Lot 1, Block 1, Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka, AND part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the SE corner of Lot 1, Block 1 in Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka, thence W along the S line of said Lot 1 a distance of 132’ to the SW corner of said Lot 1; thence N along the W line of said Lot 1 a distance of 132’ to the NW corner of said Lot 1; thence N 89 deg 14 min 25 sec W a distance of 171’; to the W line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 34; thence S along the W line of said SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 to the SW corner of said SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4; thence E along the S line of said SE1/4 SW12/4 NW1/4 a distance of 303’ more or less to the W line of Wells Avenue N; thence N along the W line of Wells Avenue N a distance of 66’ to the point of beginning.
- Burger Depot, LLC, hereby conveys to Wade Skoog and Cassy Skoog, as jt ten, S 100’ of Lots 7, 8 and 9, Block 1, Smith’s Addition to the Townsite of Verndale; AND S ½ of Lots 10 and 11, Block 1, Smith’s Addition to the townsite of Verndale.
- Grethe Winther Beyer, Trustee of the Grethe Winther Beyer Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Wallace Timberland LLC, NW1/4 SE1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 20, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Randy W. Wright as Personal Representative of the Estate of Doris Elaine Reid, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Brandi Haverinen, Lot 3, Park Addition, EXCEPT the N 6’ of E 80’ thereof.