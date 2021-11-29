- Laura J. Snyder, nka Laura J. Uselman, unmarried and Rick R. Uselman, unmarried, hereby conveys to Rick R. Uselman, Lot 6, Block 44, Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena.
- Michael V. Marjama, single person, hereby conveys to Cleanbarns, LLC, Lot 4, Block 5, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga.
- Timothy A. Johnson, single person, hereby conveys to Abigail K. Leritz and Grant C. Leritz, as jt ten, part of S1/2 of NE1/4, Section 34, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NE corner of said 80 acres tract; thence going in a Stly direction along the E line of said 80 acres tract, 520’ to a point, thence going in a Wtly direction on a line parallel to the Ntly line of said 80 acres tract to the RR right of way, thence going in a Ntly direction 520’ to a point on the N line of said acres tract, said point being W of the point of beginning; thence going E to the point of beginning.
- Michael R. Lemke and Michele J. Lemke, aka Michele Petermeier, h&w, hereby conveys to Christopher W. Bounds & Rachel Bounds, h&w as jt ten, W 1,028’ of N 424’ of NW1/4 NW1/4 in Section 7, Twp. 135, Rg. 34 (10 acres).
- Guardian and Conservator Services, LLC, as Trustee of the Delbert and Dorothy White Joint Revocable Trust hereby conveys to Douglas L. White, David L. White and Dawn L. Willie, as ten in comm, all of Lot 14 and part of Lot 13 in Taylors Sunset Beach lying Stly of a described line; AND part of Outlot A, in Taylors Sunset Beach lying S of line; together with an easement over the E 180’ of part of Outlot A lying S of part of Outlot A above described.
- Christine Uhl, Personal Representative of the Estate of Kathryn M. Arretche, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Akiing 8th Fire, Government Lots 3 and 4, E1/2 SW1/4, SE1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 of Section ;18, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.
- Shane Aaron Tappe and Holly Tappe, h&w, hereby conveys to Austin David de Coup-Crank and Alyssa Kaye de Coup-Crank, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 2, Sunrise Acres First Addition.
- Clifford O. Gronlund and Rose V. Gronlund, Trustees of Clifford O. Gronlund Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Serenity Living Solutions, Inc., that part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, beginning at the SW corner of Lot 3, Block 1 of Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka, thence N along the W lines of Lots 3 and 4, Block 1 of Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka, and their Ntly extension to the N line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34; thence W along the N line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 34 to the NW corner of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34; thence S along the W line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 34 to a point on the W line of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 34 which is N 89 deg 14’ 25” W from the point of beginning; thence S 89 deg 14’ 25” E a distance of 171’, m/l to the point of beginning.
- Richard W. Morris and Leslie Myrom, married to one another, hereby conveys to Kurt Bergquist and Katherine Fritsch, as jt ten, Lot 6, Block 1, Stomberg Acres.
- Wade F. Marjamaa and Linda M. Marjamaa, married to one another, hereby conveys to Madisyn L. Marjamaa, all that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 and the SW1/4 NE1/4, Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said NW1/4 NE1/4, thence on an assumed bearing of S 89 deg 128 min 07 sec W along the S line of said NW1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 544.5’; thence S 35 deg 28 min 50 sec W a distance of 90.34’ to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence N 25 deg 51 min 49 sec W a distance of 166.22’ to the SEtly right of way line of CSAH #21; thence S 63 deg 01 min 47 sec W along the said right of way a distance of 102.85’; thence S 30 deg 33 min 18 sec E a distance of 29.90’; thence S 51 deg 25 min 55 sec E a distance of 89.34’; thence S 19 deg 17 min 11 sec E a distance of 94.14’ to an iron monument; thence N 35 deg 28 min 50 sec E a distance of 82.74’ to the point of beginning and there terminating.