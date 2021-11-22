- Chris Boe and Donna J. Boe, married to each other, hereby conveys to Timothy L. Meehl, SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXCEPT a strip of land across the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Sec 22, Twp 136 Rg 35, beginning the Wtly 40’ of said SW1/4 SW1/4; ALSO EXCEPT part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Sec 22, Twp 136 Rg 35, which lies wtly of a line run parallel with and distant 75’ Etly of a described line; AND SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 22, Twp 136 Rg 35, EXCEPT the 175’ wide railroad right of way, now discontinued, AND the 175’ wide railroad right of way now discontinued being 75’ on the Etly side and 100’ on the Wtly side of centerline of main track located over and across the SE1/4 SW1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 22, Twp 136 Rg 35.
- Cheryl R. Jones, single person, hereby conveys to Gary A. Ellingson, Lots 3, 4, 5 & 6, Odlands Shady Shore.
- Earl L. Molash, single person, hereby conveys to Megan Martin, W 105’ of N 112’ of Lot 1, Block 4, Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.
- Bo Hoefs, single person, Corey Hoefs and Tonia R. Hoefs, aka Tania R. Hoefs, married to one another, hereby conveys to Crystal F. Dupont and Andrew J. Hensel, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 2, Riverside Addition to Sebeka.
- Jeffrey D. Crocker, single person, hereby conveys to Addison Crocker, all of fractional block 1 in Case and Gardner’s Addition to Wadena.
- TRD Investment Group, Inc, hereby conveys to Chester Masters, single person, Lot 7, Block 1, Highview Estates.
- Jason Korvela and Deborah Korvela, married to one another, hereby conveys to Jonathan Bjorkstrand, Lot 10, Subdivision #1 of Block 3 in E.P. Lane’s Addition to Village of Menahga.