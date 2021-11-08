- Charlotte Killian, single person, hereby conveys to Trent David Hillukka and Katie Mae Hillukka, as jt ten, SE1/4 NW1/4 Section 16, Twp. 138k, Rg. 35; Less E 330’.
- Mary J. Dravis, single person, by Paula Redemske, as attorney in fact, hereby conveys to Tyler Bunn and Samantha Bunn, as jt ten,
- Lot 7, Block 2, Pine Crest Addition.
- Gregory Ziegler, Kate Rebekah Deering-Ziegler, spouses married to each other, Lucas Patton and Kelly Patton, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Hearth Trail LLC, Lot 3, Block 1, First Addition to Valley Estates.
- Gail Clements, fka Gail A. Weisbrod and Jeffrey E. Clements, married to each other, hereby conveys to Glenn Pederson, part of the SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 30, Twp. 137, Rg. 33, AND part of the SW1/4 SW1/4 and part of Government Lot 3, all in Section 29, Twp. 137, Rg. 33; subject to the rights of Co St Aid Hwy 14 along Etly boundary.
- Jose De Jesus Alba and Katherine M. Alba, married to each other, hereby conveys to Christopher Robert Lund and Melissa Ann Lund, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 4, Wadena Golf Course Lots.
- Patrick J. Graif and Darcy L. Graif, married to each other, hereby conveys to Todd A. Dawson and Tina M. Dawson, as jt ten, W 100’ of N 150’ of Lot C in Lloyd’s Outlots Addition to Sebeka Village.
- Fred Cole, single person, hereby conveys to Darrell Corbin and Janine K. Corbin, W1/2 W1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 29, Twp. 137, Rg. 34.
- Kevin J. Stevens, single person, hereby conveys to Joshua B. McManigle and Tate T. McManigle, as jt ten, NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section28. Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Leonard L. McLeod, single person, hereby conveys to Adam J. Bach, single person, Lot 3 and Lot 4, Block 2, EXC the S 33’ of Lot 4, Northgate Estates.
- Ricky R. Pederson and Jenny J. Pederson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Margaret C. Bushinger and Trey-Alan A. Bushinger, as jt ten, Lot 30 of Auditor’s Plat of Nimrod Townsite.
- Edwin L. Hamann and Marlys C. Hamann, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Thomas William Theisen and Wendy Marie Theisen, as jt ten, part of S1/2 SW1/4, Section 14, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said SW1/4, thence W 1320’ on an assumed bearing along the S line of said SW1/4 to the point of beginning, thence continuing W 330’ along the S line of said SW ¼, thence N 00 deg 58’ 30” W to the N line of said S1/2 SW1/4; thence Etly 330’; more or less, along the Ntly line of said S1/2 SW1/4 to the intersection with a line bearing N 00 deg 58’ 30” W from the point of beginning; thence S 00 deg 58 min 30 sec E to the point of beginning.
- Community First Bank, fka First National Bank of Menahga & Sebeka, hereby conveys to Monte Bowman and Shelley Bowman, as jt ten, N 75’ of Lot 2, Block 12, Case and Gardner’s Addition to the Townsite of Wadena.
- Kelly Moench, Personal Rep of the Estate of Tammy R. Ehrmantraut, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to James L. Sneeden, that part of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 7, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at a point on the N line of said Forty, 110’ W of NE corner of said Forty; thence W in N line of said forty, 80’; thence S at right angle and parallel with E line of said Forty, 177.5’ to N line of MN TH 71, thence SEtly in N line of said Hwy, 101.8’; thence N parallel with E line of said Forty, 232.4’ to the point of beginning.
- Rock Solid, LLC, hereby conveys to Cody Lake, Lot 5 and W ½ of Lot 6, Block 5, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga.