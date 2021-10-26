- Richard J. Rosengren and Connie L. Rosengren, Trustee of Richard J. Rosengren Trust and Connie L. Rosengren Trust hereby conveys to Daryn Lecy and Jennifer Lecy, as jt ten; SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- David W. Gronlund, Trustee of the Ruth E. Gronlund Revocable Trust, hereby conveys to Jay Perius and Jacqueline Perius, as jt ten, Lots 21, 22, 23, and 24, EXC the Stly 10’ of Lot 21, all in Block 10, Townsite of Verndale.
- Wadena Elks Club, Inc., Lodge No 2386 BPOE of USA, hereby conveys to Yerijaneth Gonzalez Tello and Santos Morente Cahuec, as jt ten, all that part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: to find the point of beginning commence at the NW corner of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of said Section 5, thence S 89 deg 26’ E along the quarter line, 612.1’ to an iron monument which is the point of beginning; thence along the same bearing S 89 deg 26’ E 733.3’ to an iron monument on the Wtly row line of TH 71, thence along said row line, S 0 deg 34’ W 48.9’; thence along said row line S 49 deg 36’ W 497.3’; thence along said row line N 40 deg 24’ W 25’; thence along said row line S 49 deg 36’ W 132.2’ to the beginning of a curve on said row line and thence along said curve; 119.3’ to an iron monument; thence N 62 deg 21’ W 373.8’; thence N 27 deg 39’ E 403.58’ to the point of beginning; EXCEPT those tracts of land wherein Wadena Industrial Development Corporation appears as grantor in deeds to Midwest Gas Transmission Company, Village of Wadena, Engelke, State of MN, Ivan Tennyson, and to Daniel & Lizabeth Kellogg.
- James C. Maas, Personal Representative of the Estate of Melanie Rene Maas, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Jacob Polovick, Lots 13 and 14 in Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.
- Wyatt Samuelson, single and Austin Samuelson, single, hereby conveys to Twin Rock Investments, LLC, Lots 14, 15 and 16, Block 1, Whitetail Estates; AND Lots 5, 6, and 7, Block 2, Whitetail Estates.
- Bonnie M. Lilleodden and James T. Lilleodden, Trustees of the Bonnie M. Lilleodden Living Trust, hereby conveys to James Swanke, SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, except the N 2 rods; and W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Charlotte Killian, single person, hereby conveys to James W. Hillukka, NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 16, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Raymond E. Uselman, Jr. and Glenda M. Uselman, married to each other; Thomas J. Uselman and Cynthia M. Uselman, married to each other; and Shirley A. Uselman, single person, hereby conveys to Erik Uselman and Kevin Uselman, W1/2 SW1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 135, Rg. 35., EXC the N 1 rod thereof.
- Charlotte Killian, single person, hereby conveys to Lane J. Hillukka and Rachel M. Hillukka, as jt ten, SW1/4 NW1/4, Section 16, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Terry L. Phelps and Ella Jean Phelps, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Logan Walz, Lots 6 and 9 and the E 5’ of Lots 7 and 8, Lilja’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Robert P. Artmann and Linda C. Artmann, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Wadena North Pines Car Wash, LLC, part of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as: beginning 211.25’ S of the NE corner of NW1/4 SW1/4 at the point of intersection of the SEtly row of TH 71 and the E line of said NW1/4 SW1/4; thence S along and upon the E line of said NW1/4 SW1/4, 835.8’; thence W parallel with the S line of said NW1/4 SW1/4, 165’; thence S parallel with the E line of said NW1/4 SW1/4, 150’; thence NWtly parallel with the N line of Elm Ave, 380’;’ thence NEtly at right angles to last described course, 209.4’ to a point which is the point of beginning; thence NEtly on last described course, 75’; thence NWtly 195’ 9”, more or less to a point on the SEtly row line of TH 71, which is located a distance of 75’ N on said row line of a point on said row line located 359.4’N of said Elm Ave on a line perpendicular to said Elm Ave; thence S along said row 75’ to said point located 359.4’ N of said Elm Ave on a line perpendicular to said Elm Ave; thence S along said row 75’ to said point located 359.4’ N of said Elm Ave on a line perpendicular to said Elm Ave; thence SEtly on a line parallel to said Elm Ave 211’, more or less, to the point of beginning.
- Charlotte Killian, single person, hereby conveys to Trent David Hillukka and Katie Mae Hillukka, as jt ten, SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 16, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, less E 330’.
- Michael D. Strayer as Pers Rep of the Estate of Inge Strayer, aka Inge E. Strayer, Decedent/Single, hereby conveys to Strayer Bros, LLC, Government Lots 1 and 2, EXC the S 40 rods of the E 40 rods of said Government Lot 1, Section 6, all in Twp. 135, Rg. 35, AND the S1/2 SE1/4, NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 31, AND the NW1/4 SW1/4, Section 32; all in Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Dale N. Schock and Rynell K. Schock, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Joseph S. Becker and Kaytlin M. Becker, spouses married to each other, part of the N1/2 SE1/4, Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: beginning at a found iron monument which designates the E ¼ corner of said Section 25; thence N 90 deg 00’ 00” W on a record bearing along the N line of said N1/2 SE1/4 for a distance of 390.70’’ thence S 00 deg 02 48“ E for a distance of 591.07’ to a found iron monument; thence N 90 deg 00 min 00 sec W for a distance of 1168.51’ to an iron monument; thence S 00 deg 02 min 48 sec W for a 564.84’ to an iron monument; thence S 90 deg 00 min 00 sec E for a distance of 907.68’ to an iron monument; thence N 28 deg 58 min 25 sec E for a distance of 364.66 to an iron monument; thence S 77 deg 01 min 11 sec E for a distance of 157.42’ to an iron monument; thence S 37 deg 49 min 45 sec E for a distance of 442.75’ to an iron monument; thence N 89 deg 57 min 12 sec E for a distance of 50’ to the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4; thence N 00 deg 02 min 48 sec W along the E line of said N1/2 SE1/4 for a distance of 1203.91’ to the point of beginning.
- Michael G Becker, single person, hereby conveys to Debra l. Koebernick and Gary R. Koebernick, spouses married to each other as jt ten, N 117’ of S 217.8’ of N 544.5’ of W 400’ of NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 36, Twp. 134, Reg. 33.
- Elouise Ann Hoefs, single, unmarried, hereby conveys to Victor Cardenas and Brandy Ann Cardenas-Nunez, as jt ten, N 991’ of W 514’ of Government Lot 1, Section 31, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Michelle Diamon, fka Michelle Schave and Jason Diamon, married to one another, hereby conveys to Maximillian Aho and Ashley Aho, as jt ten, that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4, lying E of the GNRR row and the W ½ of the NE1/4 NE1/4, all in Section 34, Twp. 138, Rg. 34; together with an easement for ingress egress and utility purposes over, under and across the Ntly 33’ of the E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 34, Two. 138, Rg. 35.