- James F. Johnson and Betty A. Johnson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Bradley J. Carlson and Jacqueline A. Carlson, as jt ten, N 125’ of Lot 9, Block 2, Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Blueberry Development LLC, hereby conveys to Jeffrey L. Torgerson and Lynn M. Torgerson, as jt ten, Unit 15, Blueberry Pines CIC #2.
- Kenneth A. Schleif, aka Kenneth Schleif and Katherine L. Schleif, aka Katherine Schleif, married to each other, hereby conveys to John t. Sloan as Trustee of the John T. Sloan Irrevocable Trust Agreement; Elizabeth A. Sloan, Trustee of the Elizabeth A. Sloan Irrevocable Trust Agreement; and Grady T. Sloan as Trustee of the Grady T. Sloan Irrevocable Trust Agreement, NW1/4 NW1/4 and SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXC the S 2 rods of SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp 136, Rg. 35; AND S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 17, Twp. 136, Rg. 35; AND NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, EXCEPT that tract of land lying in Sec 20, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the N Qtr corner of said Section 20, Twp. 136, Rg 35, thence on an assumed bearing of S 534.48’; along said N-S Qtr line to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence N 78 deg 34 min 46 sec W 471.91’; thence S 27 deg 20 min 00 sec W 709.80’; thence S 78 deg 34 min 46 sec E 804.41’ to the N-S Qtr line of said Section 20, thence N along said Qtr line 696.39’ to the point of beginning and there terminating, containing 10 acres; SUBJECT to a non-exclusive easement for right of ingress over under and across a strip of land being 20 in width and lying 10’ on each side of line; AND TOGETHER with a non-exclusive 10’ easement for ingress and egress over and across a tract of land lying in Section 10, Twp. 136, Rg. 35; AND the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- James W. Kraskey, a single person, hereby conveys to Martha E. Renneberg Revocable Living Trust, Lot 5, Block 2, MDC 6 th Addition.
- Gail A. Clements , aka Gail A. Weisbrod and Jeffrey E. Clements, married to each other, hereby conveys to Gary Amundson and Sheryl Amundson, all of the NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 30, Twp 137, Rg. 33, described as: beginning at the E Qtr corner of said Section 30; thence S 89 deg 33 min 00 sec E along the E-W Qtr line of said Section 29, a distance of 859.10’;’ thence S 34 deg 50 min 00 sec E a distance of 819.17’ to the E line of said NW1/4 SW1/4, thence S 01 deg 03 min 18 sec W along said E line a distance of 651.65’ to the SE corner of said NW1/4 SW1/4, thence N 89 deg 31 min 09 sec W along the S line of said NW1/4 SW1/4 a distance o f1325.32’ to the SW corner of said NW ¼ SW1/4, thence N 89 deg 13 min 40 sec W along the S line of the NE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 1306.06’ to the SW Qtr of the NE1/4 SE1/4; thence N 00 deg 57 min 14 sec E along the W line of the NE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 1317.48’ to the E-W Qtr line of said Sec 30; thence S 89 deg 18 min 51 sec E along said E-W Qtr line of said Section 30, a distance of 1294.40’ to said point of beginning.
- Justin G. Clack and Sharon L. Clack, married to one another, hereby conveys to Steven P. McAdow and Hope N. McAdow, as jt ten, Lot 1 and the E 12’ of Lot 2, Subd Number One of Block Three in E.P. Lane’s Addition to Village of Menahga.
- Travis M. Jares, single person, hereby conveys to Janet M. Heinz and William Ferdinand Heinz, as jt ten, NE1/4 SE1/4, less RR ROW; and a part of the NW1/4 SE1/4 described as commencing at a point on the E line of said 40, 465’ S of NE corner of said 40; thence S 465’ to the N line of RR ROW; thence in a NWtly direction in N line of said ROW, 1023.60’; thence due N 393’; thence in a SEtly direction to the point of beginning, all in Section 35, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, EXCEPT tract of land referred to a Parcel 234 on MN DOT ROW Plat #80-10; and EXCEPT that part of said NW1/4 SE1/4 which lies W of a line which is 330’ E of and parallel with the W line of said NW1/4 SE1/4, all in Section 35, Twp. 134, Rg. 34.
- Emily Pete, single person, hereby conveys to Patrick J. Strouth and Lori L. Strouth, spouses who are married to each other, NE1/4 SW1/4 and SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 22, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.