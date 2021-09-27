- Danny Lynn Fisher and Dawn Marie Fisher, married to each other hereby convey to Cody L. Wegscheid, Lots 1, 2 and 3, and N1/2 Lot 4 and N1/2 Lot 21, and Lots 22, 23 and 24, all in Block 4, Smith’s Addition to Verndale.
- Arlette Markkula, unmarried, hereby conveys to Jacob S. Flemmer and Sarah Flemmer, as jt ten, SE1/4 SE1/4 of Sect. 26, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, less and except E 330’ of S 660’.
- Jean A. Tomperi, single person, hereby conveys to Kevin M. Tomperi and Tracy J. Tomperi, as jt ten, NE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4, Sect. 29, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, except the following described tract:
- Commencing at the point of intersection of the W line of the public road with the N line of said Forty; thence W in the N line 16 rds; thence S parallel with the road 10 rds; thence E parallel to the N line 16 rds to the W line of the public road; thence N in said W line 10 rds to the point of beginning.
- David A. Katz, single person, hereby conveys to Rock Solid, LLC, Lot 5 and the W1/2 of Lot 6, Block 5, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga.
- Michael E. Cottrell and Beth Ann Cottrell, spouses married to each other, and Eugene L. Cottrell and Judith A. Cottrell, spouses married to each other, hereby convey to Clesson C. Cottrell and Sharon E. Cottrell, as jt ten, NE1/4 NE1/4, Sect. 9, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Eugene L. Cottrell and Judith A. Cottrell, spouses married to each other, and Dennis G. Cottrell and Carolyn M. Cottrell, spouses married to each other, and Mark A. Cottrell and Pamela Kay Buschette-Cottrell, spouses married to each other, hereby convey to Clesson C. Cottrell and Sharon E. Cottrell, as jt ten, SE1/4 NE1/4, Sect. 9, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Gerald A. Wisuri, Attorney in Fact, for Eileen M. Pulju, single person, hereby conveys to Deborah L. Snider and George A. Snider, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 1 of M.D.C. Fourth Addition.
- Jeffrey W. Heisler and Kimberly D. Heisler, married to each other, hereby convey to Vicki A. Witt, single person, Lot 4, Block 2 of Richter’s and Murray’s Addition to Wadena.
- Matthew Callahan and Stacey Callahan, married to each other, hereby convey to Ryan R. Wolfenden and Kelsie H. Wolfenden, as jt ten, the N 450’ of W 400’ of SW1/4 NW1/4, Sect. 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.
- Robert Edward Anderson and Brenda Kay Woolbert Anderson, married to each other; and Richard Henry Anderson and Sherree Brown-Anderson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Curtis L. Maki and Marcia A. Berry, as jt ten, N 10 rods of Government Lot 4 of Section 6, Twp. 138, Rg. 34, LESS the E 20’.
- Ellen M. Kramer and Scott g. Anderson w&h; Sean A. Kramer and Kelly L. Kramer, h&w; Steven P. Kramer and Judy Kramer, h&w; Gregory G. Kramer and Janice M. Kramer, h&w; Susan T. Tast and Michael L. Tast, w&h; Brent Kramer and Sherry Kramer, h&w; and Eric Kramer and Angela M. Kramer, h&w, hereby conveys to Michael A. Kramer and Brenda K. Kramer, h&w as jt ten, W ½ SW1/4 NW1/4 AND W ½ NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, EXCEPT part of the W ½ SW1/4 NW1/4 & W ½ NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 12, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the intersection of the Twp road which runs diagonally through said Section 12 and the E line of said W ½ NW1/4 SW1/4; thence 660’ Ntly along the E line of said W ½ SW1/4 NW1/4 and W ½ NW1/4 SW1/4; thence Wtly 330’ parallel to the S line of said W ½ NW1/4 SW1/4; thence Stly parallel to the E line of said W ½ SW1/4 NW1/4 and W ½ NW1/4 SW1/4 to said Twp road; thence along said Twp road to the point of beginning.
- David A. Bates, single person, hereby conveys to Dan Petschow, W 75’ of Lot 12 and W 75’ of N ½ of Lot 11, all in Block 17, Original Townsite of Wadena.
- Eric L. Olson, single person, hereby conveys to Ray Mueller and Lois Weaver, as jt ten, NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 34, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.