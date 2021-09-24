- Harold F. Holst and Marilyn A. Holst, h&w, hereby conveys to J &M Property Holdings 2, LLC; Lots 8 9, 10, 11 & 12, Block 1, Vetsch’s Addition to Staples.
- Daniel P. Saint-Pierre, single person, hereby conveys to TRD Investment Group Inc, Lot 7, Block 1, High View Estates.
- Bradley Carlson and Jacqueline A. Carlson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Elizabeth Hillukka, Lot 2, Block 2, Blueberry Addition.
- Blueberry Development, LLC, hereby conveys to Dennis L. Anderson and Ruby I. Anderson, as jt ten, Unit 16 of Wadena County CIC Planned Community, Blueberry Pines.
- Alicia R. Truax and Lee Truax, married to each other, hereby conveys to Hayden Truax, S 108.9’ of N 1197.8’ of W 400’ of NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 36, Twp. 134, Rg. 33.
- Karen E. Moen, single person, hereby conveys to Hazel Nordstrom, Lots 22 and 23, EXCEPT E 15’ of Lot 23, of Block 1 of Ristenen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Norman P. Hanninen, single person, hereby conveys to Ryan Lee Hoffman, all that part of Lot 11, Block 2 which lies Ntly of a line drawn parallel to and 85’ Stly from the Ntly line thereof; AND all that part of Lot 12, Block 2 in Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga, lying Wtly of the following described line, commencing at the NW corner of said Lot 12, and thence S 7 deg 26’ 25” E 175.41’ to the S line of said Lot 12 and thence terminating, and lying Ntly of a line drawn parallel to and 85’ Stly from the Ntly line of said Lot 12.
- Dan and Renee Kallevig, LLC, hereby conveys to Fab Five Forever, Corp, that part of the N ½ SW1/4 of Section 6, Twp. 134, Rg. 35, described as follows: to find the point of beginning of the tract to be described, commence t the point of intersection of the N right of way line of TH 10, with the E line of the NE1/4 SW12/4, thence NWtly along said N right of way line a distance of 1025’ to the point of beginning; thence continue Wtly along said N right of way line a distance of 170’ to the SE corner of the tract conveyed to Jim Goetz Motors, Inc and recorded in Bk 70-Deeds-Pg 507; thence run N 24 deg 10’30” E along the Etly line of said Jim Goetz Motors, Inc tract, a distance of 290’; thence run SEtly parallel with said N right of way line a distance of 170’; thence run S 24 deg 10’30” W a distance of 290’ to the point of beginning.
- Nancy M. King, aka Nancy K. King and James King, w&h, hereby conveys to Timothy P. Montan, SA 40’ of Lot 2 of Block 4 of Hosner’s fourth Addition to Wadena; and Lot 9 of Block 3 of Hosner’s Fifth Addition to Wadena.
- Duane K. Trosen, single person; Roger D. Trosen and Beverly Trosen, spouses married to each other; Richard L. Trosen and Rebecca Trosen, spouses married to each other; Susan P. Loerzel, fka Susan P. Morin and Steven Loerzel, spouses married to each other; Marilee G. Trosen; Dale E. Trosen and Kathryn Trosen, spouse married to each other; Charles D. Trosen, single person; and Phyllis J. Trosen, single person, hereby conveys to Stacy Langer, Lot 9, Block 1, Burrow’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Roland E. Tomford and Karol K. Tomford, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Pearl Transport LLC, N 76’ of S 151’ of E 150’ of Lot 1, Block 4, Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena.
- City of Sebeka, hereby conveys to Andrew Michael Dehmer, Lot 5, Block 3, Northern Acres Estates.
- David L. Schumaker, single person, hereby conveys to Shane R. May and James Russell Phillips, Jr., as jt ten, all that part of the NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 10, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, lying Wtly of described line: commencing at a 2” capped iron monument at the SW corner of said Section 10, described in document no 242559, thence S 88 deg 41 min 20 sec E bearing based upon the Wadena County Coordinate System; along the S line of the SW1/4 of said Section 10, a distance of 2,836.49’ to a 2 inch diameter capped iron monument at the SE corner of said SW1/4 described in document #242558; thence N 00 deg 29 min 38 sec W along the E boundary line of said SW1/4 2,670.28’ to a ½ inch iron diameter monument, thence N 88 deg 55 min 35 sec W along the N line of said NE1/4 SW1/4, 547.93’ to the point of beginning of the described line; thence S 00 deg 02 min 28 sec E 1,333.73’ to the S line of the NE1/4 SW1/4 and there terminating.
- Marjory Jordan, aka Marjory G. Jordan, single person, hereby conveys to Austin L. Johnson, all that part of the E1/2 SW1/4, Section 3, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, lying and being Etly of the center line of 135 th Ave, aka Jefferson Ave S, AND all that part of the NE1/4 NW1/4, Section 10, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, lying and being Etly of the center line of 135 th Ave, aka Jefferson Ave S.