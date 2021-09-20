- Thomas R. Ohlgren and Mary Kay Fuerst, h&w, hereby conveys to Andrew M. Scouton, S 200’ of N 699’ of E 200’ of W 609’ of NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 22, Twp 138, Rg. 35; EXCEPT S 270’ of N 699’ of E 100 of W 509’ of NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 22, Twp 138, Rg. 35.
- Gerald W. Klemz and Sharon A. Klemz, Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Gerald W. Klemz and Sharon A. Klemz, hereby conveys to Timothy A. Haapala, Mary C. Haapala and Dylan T. Haapala, as jt ten, E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 27, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Charles D. Johnson and Patricia K. Johnson, Trustees of Charles D. Johnson Trust, hereby conveys to Kirk Wallace, undiv ½ interest; and Scott Wallace and Darla K. Wallace, an undivided ½ interest, as ten in common, Lot 5, Park Addition.
- Derek W. Peterson and Sheri A. Nelson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Jacob A. Ludovissie and Brianna M. Rosenthal, as jt ten, E 350’ of N 710’ of SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 18, Twp 135, Rg. 34.
- Lindsey Tucker and Derek Tucker, married to each other, hereby conveys to Julene B. Griffin, part of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 135, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NE corner of the NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 20, thence 330’ W along the Northern Section line of Section 20, thence 330’ South, thence 330’ East, thence 330’ N to the point of beginning, containing 2 ½ acres.
- Jesse R. Erickson and Melissa Erickson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Tasha L. Grangruth, Lots 5, 6, 7, 9, and 9, Block 6, Original Townsite to Verndale.
- Markus Wehlert and Debra Wehlert, married to each other, and Connie Rhoades, unmarried, hereby conveys to Ashley M. Anderson, N 28’ of Lot 4, Block 2, Original Townsite of Sebeka.
- Markus Wehlert and Debra Wehlert, married to each other, Laura Murray, unmarried; and Connie Rhoades, unmarried, hereby conveys to Ashley M. Anderson, N 34 1/2’ of Lot 4, Block 2, Original Townsite of Sebeka.
- Charles D. Johnson and Patricia K. Johnson, Trustees of the Charles D. Johnson Trust Under Agreement, hereby conveys to Kirk Wallace, undiv ½ int, and Scott Wallace and Darla K. Wallace, undiv ½ int as jt ten, Etly 75’ of Lot 6, Block 20, Town of Wadena.
- Charles D. Johnson and Patricia K. Johnson, Trustees of the Charles D. Johnson Trust Under Agreement, hereby conveys to Kirk Wallace, undiv ½ int, and Scott Wallace and Darla K. Wallace, undiv ½ int as jt ten, Wtly 65’ of Lot 6, Block 20, Town of Wadena.
- Scott Wallace and Darla K. Wallace, spouses married to each other; and Kirk Wallace, single person, hereby conveys to Miranda Copeland and Amanda M. Copeland, as jt ten, Lot 5, Park Addition.
- Scott Wallace and Darla K. Wallace, spouses married to each other; and Kirk Wallace, single person, hereby conveys to Cindy Savaloja, single person, Wtly 65’ of Lot 6, Block 20, Town of Wadena.
- Charles D. Johnson and Patricia K. Johnson, Trustees of the Charles D. Johnson Trust Under Agreement, hereby conveys to Kirk Wallace, undiv ½ int, and Scott Wallace and Darla K. Wallace, undiv ½ int as jt ten, part of Reserve Lot 1 in Jordan’s First Addition to Wadena and part of Block 2 in Stuart’s Second Addition to Wadena, described as: beginning at the NE corner of Lot 10 of Block 22 in Northern Pacific Addition to Wadena, running thence in a NEtly direction on a line which is a continuation of the E line of said Block 22, NP Addition to Wadena, to the N line of Block 2 in Stuart’s Second Addition to Wadena; thence in a NWtly direction, on N line of said Block 2, 43’ to NEtly corner of above Reserve Lot 1; thence in a NWtly direction, in N line of said Reserve Lot 1, 105, to NWtly corner of said Reserve Lot 1; thence in a SWtly direction, in Wtly line of said Reserve Lot 1, 83’; thence in a SEtly direction, parallel with S line of said Block 22 in NP Addition to Wadena, to the point of beginning, EXCEPT from the W side of said premises a strip of land 55’, when measured at right angles to the W line of said Reserve Lot 1.
- Raymond E. Putnam and Verla P. Putnam, as Trustees of the Putnam Family Trust, hereby conveys to Travis Mattila and Jenna Mattila, as jt ten, that part of the NW1/4 NW1/4, Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NW corner of said Section 22; thence S 88 deg 54’ 48” E a distance of 55.42’ to an iron monument at the most Wtly corner of Lot 1, Block 1, Great Northern Park, thence S 25 deg 46’06” E along the SWtly line of Lot 1, Block 1, Great Northern Park a distance of 440’’ thence S 70 deg 14’46” W a distance of 219.26’ to the Etly right of way line of TH #71’ thence N 17 deg 11’24” W along the Etly right of way line of said TH 71 a distance of 117.19’ to an iron monument on the W line of said Section 22; thence N 01 deg 05’38” W along the W line of said Section 22 a distance of 358.96’ to the point of beginning and there terminating; AND, That part of Lot 1, Block 1, Great Northern Park, lying NWtly of the following described line: Commencing at the NW corner of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35; thence S 88 deg 54’ 48” E a distance of 55.42 to an iron monument at the most Wtly corner of Lot 1, Block 1, Great Northern Park, thence S 25 deg 56 min 06 sec E along the SWtly line of said Lot 1, Block 1, Great Northern Park a distance of 440’ to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence N 70 deg 14’ 46” E a distance of 100.58’ to the NEtly line of said Lot 1, Block 1, which is the point of terminating of said line; AND; that part of the NE1/4 NE1/4, Section 21, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at the NE corner of said NE1/4, thence S 01 deg 05’38” W a distance of 358.46’ to an iron monument on the Etly right of way line of TH 71; thence NWtly along the Etly right of way line of TH 71 to the N line of said Section 21; thence E along the N line of said Section 21 to the point of beginning and there terminating.
- Stefan Feketitsch and Marga Feketitsch, married to one another, hereby conveys to Gregory M. Kipka and Kurtis Kipka as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 17, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Shaylah A. Puttonen and Ethan A. Puttonen, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Casey K. Strayer and Alicia J. Strayer, as jt ten, part of the NE1/4 SW1/4, Section 12, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the intersection of the W line of said NE1/4 SW1/4 and the Stly line of Co Rd 13; thence S along the W line of said NE1/4 SW1/4, a distance of approx. 300’ to the S line of said NE1/4 SW1/4; thence E along the S line of said NE1/4 SW1/4 a distance of 745’; thence N and parallel with the W line of said NE1/4 SW1/4 a distance of approx. 1045’ to the Stly line of Co Rd 13; thence SWtly along the Stly line of Co Rd 13, approximately 1052’ to the point of beginning.
- Cassandra M. Roberts and Cade W. Roberts, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Jodi Fisk Brown and Paul Brown, spouses who are married to each other, as jt ten, Lot 7, Block 1, Lakewood Estates.
- Bradley Carlson and Jacqueline A. Carlson, married to one another, hereby conveys to Aaron J. Hillstrom and Susan E. Hillstrom, as jt ten, Lots 1 & 2, Block 1, Blueberry Addition.
- Boyd Junes, single person, hereby conveys to Bradley Carlson and Jacqueline A. Carlson, as jt ten, Government Lots 8 and 9, (aka the W1/2 SW1/4), Section 30, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Shane Sweere and Christina Lynn Sweere, married to each other, hereby conveys to Mark Kaylor Sells and Renae Marie Sells, as jt ten, SW1/4 NE1/4, Section 7, Twp. 136, Rg. 33; together with an ingress, egress and utility easement over and across the Stly 33’ of the NE1/4 NE1/4 and the Etly 33’ of the Stly 33’ of the NW1/4 NE1/4, all in Section 7, Twp. 136, Rg. 33; AND NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 7, Twp. 136,
- Rg. 33, EXCEPT the N 900’ thereof; together with an ingress, egress and utility easement over and across the Stly 33’ of the NE1/4 NE1/4 and the Etly 33’ of the Stly 33’ of the NW1/4 NE1/4, all in Section 7, Twp. 136, Rg. 33.
- Shane M. Latunski and Dawn R. Latunski, h&w, hereby conveys to Gina Elbert, Lot 6, Block 1, River Ridge Addition.
- Tou Her, aka Tou Hua Her, single person, hereby conveys to Steven David Donohue, N ½ NE1/4, LESS W 2,090’ thereof, Section 4, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Wadena State Bank, hereby conveys to JM No 2, LLC, Lots 7 and 8, Block 3, Whitney and Murray’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Jason Korvela and Deborah A. Korvela, married to one another, hereby conveys to Payton M. Tilseth, Lots 14 and 15, Block 1, Cokley’s Addition to Wadena.