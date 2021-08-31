- Darin R. Roberts, single person, aka Darin Reuben Roberts, hereby conveys to Zachary Michael Frost and Allyson Lee Frost, as jt ten, the N 952’ of the E1/2 NW1/4, except the E 93’ thereof; and the N 952’ of the E1/2 W1/2 NW1/4; all in Sect. 32, Twp. 134, Rg. 35.
- Wade Marjamaa and Linda Marjamaa, married to one another, hereby conveys to Sharon A. Etter, Lot 27 and E 35’ of Lot 26, Block 1, Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- David E. Wiese and Debra J. Wiese, spouses who are married to each other, hereby conveys to Ryan Ohrmundt, single person, Lot 1, Block 2 and the W ½ of Lot 2, Block 2, West Brook; and Lot 3 , Block 1, West Brook.
- Joshua B. Nanik and Valerie Nanik, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Warren Japke and Elizabeth Landolfi, as jt ten, W 400’ of S ½ NW 1/4; Section 13, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, Lying N of CSAH #30.
- Corporate Properties Two, LLC, hereby conveys to Twin lake Property Group, LLC, Part of Outlot 5 in E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga, and all that part of the Stly 20’ of Fourth Ave, now vacated, between Lane Street, aka Lake Street and Elm Ave SE, and Park Street, aka Fern Avenue SE, described as: commencing at the SEtly most corner of Lot 7, Block 6, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga; thence SEtly along the SEtly extension of the Etly line of said Lot 7 to a point 20’ NWtly of the NW line of said Outlot 5 and the point of beginning; thence continuing SEtly along the extension of the Etly line of said Lot 7 to the Stly line of outlot 5, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga, thence NWtly along said Stly line to a point on the Stly extension of the Wtly most line of Lot 1, Block 6, E.P. Lane’s Addition to Menahga; thence NWtly along said Stly extension to a point 20’ NWtly of the Stly line of Fourth Avenue, now vacated; thence NEtly along the N line of the Stly 20’ of Fourth Avenue, now vacated to the point of beginning.
- Arnold D. Card and Karen M. Card, as trustees of the Arnold D Card and Karen M. Card Revocable Trust dated 08/24/21; hereby conveys to Shelly A. Arel, Lot 8 and the N 15’ of Lot 9, Block 7, Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peakes’s Second Subdivision.
- Daniel J. Kern and Michelle L. Kern, married to each other, hereby conveys to Penny Longfors and Taydin Holmer, as jt ten, Lot 9, Block 2, Brown’s Addition to Wadena.
- Michael Horan and Marsha Horan, married to each other, hereby conveys to Chad Prigelmeier and Shanda Prigelmeier, as jt ten, Part of Lot 1 of Auditor’s Plat of Government Lot 1 of Section 24, Twp. 136, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said Lot 1, thence S 263’; thence E 25 rods and thence N 264’ thence W 25 rods to POB; AND part of Lot 2 of Auditor’ Plat of Government Lot 1, of Section 24, Twp. 136. Rg. 33 described as: commencing at the NW corner of said Lot 2, thence S 6 rds; thence E 25 rods; thence N 6 rds thence W thence S 6 rds; thence E 25 rds; thence N 6 rds thence W 25 rds to the point of beginning.
- Gregory S. Oakland, aka Gregory Oakland, aka Gregory Scott Oakland, hereby conveys to Joseph R. Loscheider and Blair Loscheider, as jt ten, that part of the S1/2 SW1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 136, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SW corner of said Section 30, thence N 00 deg 15’ 43” E along the W line of said SW1/4, a distance of 733.93’ to the point of beginning; thence N 84 deg 47’ 34” E a distance of 30.02’ to an iron monument; thence continuing N 84 deg 47’ 34” E a distance of 1158.48’ to an iron monument; thence N 00 deg 04’ 32” W a distance of 430.35’ to an iron monument on the N line of said S1/2 SW1/4; thence N 88 deg 42’ 39” W along said N line a distance of 1180.74’ to said W line, thence S 00 deg 15’ 43” W along said W line a distance of 564.78’ to said point of beginning.
- David Edward Miller, aka David E. Miller and Betty Lou Miller, spouses married to each other, and Daniel Arthur Miller, aka Daniel A. Miller, and Amy Lu Miller, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Nicholas J. Kupfer and Alexis A. Berscheit, as jt ten, Ntly ½ of Lot 1, Block 12 in Case & Garner’s Addition to Wadena.
- Gloria A. Jurva, single person, hereby conveys to Renneberg Rentals, LLC, SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 of Section 21, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Ardell C. Paulson and Holly I. Paulson, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Tristan I. Palmer and Bailee J. Palmer, spouses married to each other, as jt ten, NE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35; AND 100’ wide railroad right of way, now discontinued, being 50’ on each side of the centerline of the main track as originally located and constructed upon, over and across the N ½ NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, AND all that part of the NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, lying W of the Burlington Northern right of way as of June 25, 1978.
- Brian Hanson and Joan Hanson, married to each other; James Wutzke and Theresa Wutzke, married to each other; David Lancaster and Carmen Lancaster, married to each other; Mitchell Lancaster and Laura Lancaster, married to each other; Michael Hicks and Carolyn Hicks, married to each other; Charlotte Lancaster, single person; Connie Wutzke, single person; and Jessica Lancaster, single person, hereby conveys to Brian Hanson and Joan Hanson, as jt ten, S 825’ of E 528’ of SE1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 135, Rg. 34.