- Thomas E. Klooz, Trustee of Trust Agreement of Thomas E. Klooz, hereby conveys to James R. Kletsch, all that part of Government Lot 6, Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 33, which lies Wtly and Ntly of CSAH 29 and which also lies Ntly of the following described line: commencing at the point of intersection of the center line of CSAH 29 and the S line of the NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 135, Rg. 33; thence Ntly along the centerline of said Hwy a distance of 527.1’; to the point of beginning of the line to be described herein; thence at an interior angle of 89 deg 27 min in a Wtly direction a distance of 1,057[; more or less to the high water line of the Leaf River and there terminating.
- Kelly J. Elsner and Laurie M. Elsner, married to one another, hereby conveys to Douglas J. Wesa and Kimberly I. Wesa, as jt ten, part of the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 138, Rg. 35 described as: commencing at the NE corner of said SE1/4 NE1/4 and thence S along the E line thereof a distance of 520’ to the point of beginning; thence continuing S along said E line a distance of 573.52’; thence W at right angles a distance of 300’; thence S at right angles a distance of 40’; thence W at right angles a distance of 590’; thence N parallel with the E line of said SE1/4 NE1/4 a distance of 613.52’; thence E 890’ to the point of beginning.
- Wendel Toedter and Lorraine A. Toedter, married to each other, hereby conveys to X10 Investments, LLC; N 100’ of E ½ of Block 9, Vetsch’s Addition.
- Cheri A. Boen, single person, hereby conveys to Eva Aagard, fka Eva Norby, Stly 120’ of Lot 1 of Block 16, First Addition to the Townsite of Wadena, aka White’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Eva Aagard, fka Eva Norby, and Darin Aagard, married to each other, hereby conveys to Echo South, Stly 120’ of Lot 1 of Block 16, First Addition t the Townsite of Wadena, aka White’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Emily E. Crabb and Gregory D. Crabb, married to each other, hereby conveys to Paul Huhta and Beth Huhta, as jt ten, that part of Lot 3, Block 5, Niska’s Addition to Sebeka described as: beginning at the NW corner of Lot 1, said Block 5; thence N 80 deg 29’ 35” E 101.63’ along the S line of said Lot 3; thence N 00 deg 45’ 35” E 126.50’; thence N 89 deg 14’ 25” W 100’ to a point on the W line of said Lot 3; thence S 00 deg 45’ 35” W 144.65’ along said W line to the point of beginning; AND beginning at a point N 80 deg 29’ 35” E 101.63’ form the NW corner of Lot 1 of Block 5 of Niska’s Addition to Sebeka to a point of beginning; thence N 00 deg 45’ 35” E 126.50’ thence at right angles in an Etly direction of distance of 115’; thence at right angles in a Stly direction to the S line of said Lot 3; thence along the S lot line to the point of beginning; all property lying in Lot 3, Block 5 of Niska’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Jodana A. Heinzen, fka Jodana A. Albers and Tyler Heinzen, married to each other, hereby conveys to Chandler Green, Lot 2, Block 2, Richter’s and Murray’s Addition to Wadena.
- Sebeka Investment Group, LLC, hereby conveys to Chance D. Jokela and Shaniah Jokela, as jt ten, Lot 2 and the E 5’ of Lot 3 of Block 2 of Slover and Anderson’s Addition to the Townsite of Sebeka.
- Thomas A. Reger, single person, hereby conveys to Eric Olson and Ashley Olson, as jt ten Lots 1 and 2 of Block 18 in the First Addition to Wadena, aka White’s Addition to Wadena and aka White’s First Addition to Wadena.
- Steven A. Olsen and Karen Olsen, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Jason S. Olsen, E1/2 NW1/4 of Section 16, Twp. 136, Rg 34.
- Scott T. Fiege and Karen R. Fiege, married to each other, hereby conveys to Darren James McAdams, a married person; Craig McAdams, a married person; and Steve McAdams, a married person; Lots 1, 2 and Wtly ½ of Lot 3, Jack’s Beach; AND S 150’ of Outlot of Jack’s Beach, EXCEPT that part lying Etly of described line; Commencing at the SE corner of said Outlot 1; thence on an assumed bearing of N 00 deg 42 min 10 sec E along the E line of said Outlot 1, a distance of 150’; thence N 89 deg 04 min 36 sec W along the N line of said S 150’ a distance of 697.32’ to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence S 47 deg 36 min 53 sec W a distance of 36.06’; thence S 49 deg 47 min 14 sec E a distance of 197.82’ to the S line of said S 150’; and there terminating, containing 0.4 acres; AND that part of vacated road described as: the platted undeveloped 40’ wide roadway bordered by Lots 1, 2 and the S ½ of 3 on the NW side and Outlot 1 on the SE side of Jack’s Beach.
- Northwoods Bank of Minnesota, hereby conveys to Thomas S. Rasmussen and Beth A. Rasmussen, as jt ten, Lots 7, 8, 9, and 10, of Block 2 of Mursu’s Addition to Menahga.
- Wendel W. Toedter and Lorraine A. Toedter, married to each other, hereby conveys to Paul Lindula and Tabatha Lindula, as jt ten, Lots 2 and 3, Block 17 and Lot 1, Block 18, all in Vetsch’s Addition to Staples, together with that portion of vacated street.
- Jordan Gall, single man, hereby conveys to Wadena Apartments, LLC, Reserve Lot B and Part of Reserve Lot A, described as: beginning at the NW corner of Reserve Lot A, thence SWtly in the Wtly line of Reserve Lot A, 129.7’; thence S 89 deg 20 min E 388.4’ to Union Creek; thence Ntly along Union Creek to the NE corner of said Reserve Lot A; thence Wtly in the Ntly line of Reserve Lot A 644.5’ to the point of beginning, all in Borchardt’s Addition to Wadena Village.