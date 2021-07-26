- Jolene M. Johannes, single person, hereby conveys to Roger Hagen and Shannon Hagen, as jt ten, Lot 4, Block 6, Southbrook.
- Gary D. Beidleman and Myra L. Beidleman, married to each other, hereby conveys to Sabrina M. Doyle and Michael R. Doyle, as jt ten, part of the SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 11, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the NW corner of said SW1/4 NE1/4; thence E on the N line thereof 20 rods; thence S parallel with the W line thereof 24 rods; thence W parallel with the N line thereof 20 rods to the W line of said SW1/4 SE1/4 and thence N on the W line there 24 rods to the point of beginning.
- Duane F. Ruona and Karen J. Ruona, married to each other, hereby conveys to Kenneth Carstensen Jr and Meri Carstensen, as jt ten, N 990’ of NW1/4 NE1/4 and N 990’ of NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 20, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Justin M. Murdent and Raysha M. Murdent, married to each other, hereby conveys to James Hedlund and Lisa Benes, as jt ten, that part of the fractional NW1/4 of Section 18, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: commencing at the S W corner of said fractional NW1/4; thence N on W line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’; thence E on a line parallel with the S line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’; thence S on a line parallel with W line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’; thence W on S line of said quarter a distance of 361.5’ to beginning.
- Bobby L. Rust, single person, hereby conveys to Jonathan E. Luchtman, N 208’8” of W 313’ of NW1/4 SE1/4 and S ½ acres of W 313’ of SW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 29, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Roxanne M. Huesmann, single person, hereby conveys to Karen Lepinski and Ronald Lepinski, w&h, as jt ten with each other and Aaron Frame and Kayla Frame, h&w, jt with each other and both couples as tenants in common, S ½ NW1/4 Section 13, Twp. 137, Rg. 33.