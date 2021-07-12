- Donald F. Hansen and Nona B. Hansen, married to each other hereby conveys to Bart V. Nelson and Amy M. Smith, as jt ten, NW1/4 NE1/4 of Section 13, Twp. 138, Rg. 34.
- Nathan A. Thelen, single person, hereby conveys to Daniel P. Saint Pierre, Lot 7, Block 1, High View Estates.
- Progressive Enterprises, Inc, hereby conveys to Roxann Lopez, Lot 6, Block 4, Peake and Murray’s Subdivision of Peake’s Second Addition to Wadena.
- Erin Stephanie Pierce, aka Erin S. Pierce, fka Erin S. Hagenson and Donald J. Connelly, married to each other, hereby conveys to Brandy Bosman and Ashley Burgett, as jt ten, Lot 3, Block 4, Hosner’s 6th Addition to Wadena.
- Dean W. Haman and Laura E. Haman, fka Laura Kreklau, married to each other, hereby conveys to Aaron A. Paulson, Lot 1, Block 1, Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka, AND that part of the SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp.
- 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at the SW corner of Lot 2, Block 1 of Gronlund’s Addition to Sebeka, thence N along the W line of said Lot 2 a distance of 132’ to the NW corner of said Lot 2; thence N 89 deg 14’ 25” W 171’ more or less to the W line of SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of said Section 34; thence S along the W line of said SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 132’; more or less to the intersection with a line that is N 89 deg 14’ 25” W of the point of beginning; thence S 89 deg 14’ 25” E a distance of 171’; more or less to the point of beginning.
- Cally Kjellberg-Nelson, as personal representative of the Estate of Kevin Jon Kjellberg, Single/Decedent, hereby conveys to Brian L. Wikman and Rebecca A. Wikman, as jt ten, Lot 6, Block 3, Odlands Pine Acres 4 th Addition.
- Hinkle Enterprises LLC, hereby conveys to JLH Realty Enterprises LLC, S 24 ½’ of Lot 11 and N 6” of E 50’ of Lot 10, Block 6 in Town of Wadena, EXCEPT Alley.
- Joyce Holzworth, unmarried, hereby conveys to David P. Tolkkinen, that part of the SW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp 137, Rg. 35, described as: commencing at a point 1,545’ S and 75’ E of the NW corner of said Section 10; thence Stly 150’ parallel with the W line of said Section 10; thence Etly at a right angle 180’; thence Ntly at a right angle 150’; thence Wtly 180’ to point of beginning; together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress over and across that part of the SW/14 NW1/4 of Section 10, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Davis Estates LLC hereby conveys to Shane Motschenbacher, Lot 4, Block 54, Northern Pacific Addition to the Town of Wadena.
- David M. Larson, single person, hereby conveys to Stuart R. Anderson and Patricia A. Anderson, as jt ten, E 456’ of N 892’ of NE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 30, Twp. 136, Rg. 34.
- Todd L. Eckman and Janet R. Eckman, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Madisen K. Stroozas, single person, Lots 11 and 12 Lilja’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Knob Hill Sportsmen’s Club, Inc, aka Knob Hill Sportsman’s Club, Inc, hereby conveys to Leaf River Lodge, LLC, NW1/4 of Section 34, Twp. 135, Rg. 35; and reserving unto grantor an easement over the N 1 rod for snowmobile trail; AND Those parts of the SW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 27, and the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 28, Twp. 1135, Rg. 35 described as: begin at the SW corner of Section 27 and run in a NWtly direction at an interior angle of 76 deg 15’ a distance of 1265’; more or less to the Stly bank of the Leaf River; thence run a Wtly direction on and along said river bank a distance of 256’; to the Etly row line of the BN RR right of way; thence in a SWtly direction, on and along said Etly right of way line a distance of 1841.8’; more or less to the S line of said Section 28, Thence in an Etly direction on and along said S section line a distance of 431.5’ more or less; reserving unto grantor an easement over the N 1 rod for snowmobile trail.
- Knob Hill Sportsmen’s Club, Inc, aka Knob Hill Sportsman’s Club, Inc, hereby conveys to Leaf River Lodge, LLC, W ½ NE1/4 lying E of the RR ROW; the NE1/4 NE1/4 lying E of the Railroad ROW and the SE1/4 NE1/4; all in Section 33, Twp. 135, Rg. 35; with Seller retaining easement over the N 1 rod for use and maintenance as a snowmobile trail.
- Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation, hereby conveys to Jimmy G. Denny and Clarita J. Denny, as jt ten, Lot 6, Block 5, Folkestad’s East.
- Charlene R. Fischer, fka Charlene R. Butzin and Stewart J. Fischer, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Andrew Boeddeker and Lisa F. Smith, as jt ten, N 572’ of W 762’ of NW1/4 SE1/4, Section 36, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Daniel D. Gillings and Karen Gillings, married to each other, Sonja J. Montoya and Ruben Montoya, married to each other, hereby conveys to Helen A. Jackson, Lot 7, Block 2, Folkestad’s Third Addition to Wadena.