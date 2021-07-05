- Vera Ohman, single person, hereby conveys to Michelle L. Kern and Daniel J. Kern, as jt ten, W ½ of Lot 5 and all of Lot 6, Block Two, Westbrook.
- H Brothers, LLP, hereby conveys to Horsager Holdings, LLC, all that part of Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 18, Original Townsite of Wadena, lying Ntly of the following line: commencing at the NE corner of Lot 1, Block 18, Original Townsite of Wadena, thence on an assumed bearing of S 27 deg 50 min 48 sec W along the E line of Lots 1, 2 and 3 a distance of 108.09’ to the point of beginning of the line to be described; thence N 65 deg 42 min 44 sec W a distance of 140.82’ to the W line of said Lot 3, Block 18 and there said line terminating.
- Gary D. Klodt and Jeanette Klodt, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Marcus Edin and Kimberly Edin, spouses married to each other as jt ten, E ½ NE1/4, Section 28, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Marcus J. Edin and Kimberly K. Edin, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Thomas Edin and Tina M. Edin, spouses married to each other as jt ten, SW1/4 SE1/4, Section 29, Twp. 135, Rg. 33.
- Kenneth L. Larson and Janis L. Larson, h&w, hereby conveys to Wayne H. Haverinen and Heidi M. Haverinen, as jt ten, SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 31, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, EXCEPT the SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 31, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Edward Sugg and Dawn R. Sugg, h&w, hereby conveys to Cory J. Lukken and Jodi M. Lukken, as jt ten, part of the S 634’ of SW1/4 SW1/4, Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, lying E of a line running N from a point on the S line of said Section that is 967’ E of the SW corner; AND W 230’ of SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 5, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, subject to an easement for Wadena Co Rd #4 right of way purposes over the Stly 60’ of said parcel.
- George F. Kern, Jr. and Irene M. Kern, h&w, hereby conveys to Janine M. Kern and Brian D. Kern, as jt ten NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 11, Twp. 135, Rg. 35.
- Shawn Hagen and Laura Elaine Dissmore-Hagen, fka Laura Dissmore, married to each other, hereby conveys to Mark R. Kolling, Lots 3 and 4 of Block 1 of the Townsite of Menahga.
- Ruth A. Bye, single person, Pamela K. Gibbs and Steven H. Gibbs, married to each other, hereby conveys to Janelle Lake and Pam Redman, as ten in comm, W ½ of Lot 15 and W ½ of N ½ of Lot 16 of Block 7 of the Townsite of Menahga.
- Shirley R. Dickhausen, single person, hereby conveys to Kathleen Strand and Brian Strand, married to each other as jt ten, Lots 5 & 6 of Block 2 of Ristinen’s Addition to Menahga.
- Kai-uwe Brings and Heidi Brings, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Bradley W. Booth and Adele Booth, h&w as jt ten, Lots 1 & 2, Block 1, Pine Valley Estates, and Beginning at the SW corner of the NW1/4 SW1/4 of Section 24, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, thence N along the W line a distance of 400’; thence E and parallel with the S line a distance of 544.5’; thence S and parallel with the W line a distance of 400’ to the S line; thence W along said S line a distance of 544.5’ to the point of beginning.
- Curtis W. Folkestad and Debra J. Folkestad, h&w, hereby conveys to Dennis L. Martin and Eileen L. Martin, as jt ten, Lot 18 of Block 3 and the N 126’ of the S 202’ of Lot 25 of Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena; AND Lot 19 of Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena, EXCEPT the N 13’ thereof.
- Dennis L. Martin and Eileen L. Martin, married to each other, hereby conveys to John L. Loeffen and Judith A. Loeffen, as jt ten, Lot 18 of Block 3 and the N 126’ of the S 202’ of Lot 25 of Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena; AND Lot 19 of Block 3 in Enlarged Pleasant View Addition to Wadena, EXCEPT the N 13’ thereof.
- Darren D. Holst and Sheri L. Holst, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to J & M Property Holdings 2 LLC, Lots 1 & 2, Block 1, Vetch’s Addition.
- Steven C. Peterson and Cindy L. Peterson, married to each other, hereby conveys to Chick Bee Farms LLC, E 26.5’ of Lots 13, 14 and 15, Block 2, Townsite of Menahga.
- Bruce J. Weller and Joyce A. Weller, married to each other, hereby conveys to Allen B. Henle and Elizabeth M. Marshall Henle, Lot 1, Block 2, Hosner’s Sixth Addition to Wadena.