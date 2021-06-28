- James E. Wheeler and Luann S. Wheeler, married to each to hereby conveys and warrants to Thane E. Dailey, single person; N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4, Section 30, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, EXCEPT the E 1 rod thereof; AND SE1/4 NE1/4, Section 30, Twp. 137, Rg. 35, EXCEPT all that part lying Ntly of a described line.
- Jonathon M. Anderson, Jr., a single person, hereby conveys to Justin G. Clack and Sharon L. Clack, as jt ten, Lot 1 and the E 12’ of Lot 2, Subdivision Number one of Block Three in E.P. Lane’s Addition to Village of Menahga.
- Rosario G. Anglin, unmarried hereby conveys to Whiskey Road, LLC, N 100’ of Lot 2, Block 2 Pine Crest Addition.
- Dawn D. Gruette, single person and John J. Schultz, III, single person hereby conveys to Steven Elfstrum, part of the NW1/4 NW1/4 of Section 5, Twp. 135, Rg. 34, described as: commencing 400’ E from the NW corner of the NW1/4 NW1/4; thence S, parallel with the W line 175’; thence E 75’; thence N 175’; thence W 75’ to the point of beginning.
- Robert C. Carter and Martha B. Carter, Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Robert and Martha Carter, hereby conveys to Matthew Ellis Adams and Meghan Nicole Adams, as jt ten, Lot 5, Block 4, Niska’s Addition to Sebeka.
- Thomas E. Good and Annette M. Good, married to each other, hereby conveys to Berkley R. Weber, Daniel D. Weber and Spencer A. Weber, as jt ten, part of the SE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 25, Twp. 134, Rg. 33, described as: commencing at the SE corner of said SE1/4 SE1/4; thence N along the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4, a distance of 363.6’; thence W and parallel with the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 435’ to the point of beginning of the tract to be described herein; thence W & parallel with the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 300’; thence S & parallel with the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 363.6’ to the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4; thence E along the S line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 300’; thence N & parallel with the E line of said SE1/4 SE1/4 a distance of 363.6’ to the beginning.
- Curtis M. Carlson and Gladys M. Carlson, as trustees of the Curtis M and Gladys M. Family Trust, hereby conveys to Jerry Duane Torma and Patricia Louise Torma, as jt ten, Lot 3 and the NEtly ½ of Lot 4 in Stomberg’s Second Addition to Menahga.
- Keven J. Wellen, single person, hereby conveys to Justen Berttunen, single person, NW1/4 NE1/4, Section 21, Twp. 138, Rg. 35.
- Daniel D. Sprague, Trustee of Sprague Family Trust, hereby conveys to David E. Nevala and Tammy L. Nevala, as jt ten, Lot 17 of Taylor’s Sunset Beach; AND that part of Outlot A, Taylors Sunset Beach described as: beginning at the point of intersection of the Wtly line of said Outlot A and the Etly continuation of the Ntly line of Lot 17 of Taylors Sunset Beach; thence Etly to a point on the E line of said Outlot A, which point is 130’ N of SE corner of said Outlot A; thence S on the E line of said Outlot A 50’; thence Wtly to a point on the Wtly line NE of said Outlot A, which point is the point of intersection of the Wtly line of said Outlot A and the Etly continuation of the Stly line of Lot 17 Taylor’s Sunset Beach; thence Ntly along the Wtly line of said Outlot A to the point of beginning, subject to an easement for road purposes over the E 180’ of the above described portion of said Outlot A, which is reserved for by Monson for access to the other portions of said Outlot. Said Easement reserved is in addition to the public road adjacent to the E of said Outlot A.
- Paul W. Olson, single man, hereby conveys to Elliot Zander and Frances Zander, as jt ten, Lot 6 and the N 20’ of Lot 7, Block 1, Stomberg’s First Addition to Menahga Village.
- James A. Bauer and Lori L. Bauer, married to each other, hereby conveys to Chad S. Olson and Sarah M. Olson, undivided ½ interest as jt ten and Chris S. Olson and Tracey L. Olson, an undivided ½ interest as jt ten, N1/2 SW1/4 of Section 17 and NE1/4 SE1/4 of Section 18, all in Twp. 136, Rg. 35.
- Michael Dale Carr and Shaun L. Carr, married to each other, hereby conveys to Dillon Card and Jordyn Nicole Card, as jt ten, that part of the SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as follows: beginning at a point 143’ N of the SE corner of said NW1/4, which is also common with the S corner of Lot 9 of Denniston’s Subdivision to Verndale; thence on the E line of the said NW1/4 in a Ntly direction a distance of 268.64’; thence at right angles in a Wtly direction, a distance of 140’; thence at right angles and parallel to E ¼ line, in a Stly direction, a distance of 353.6’ to the right of way line of County Hwy 22; thence at an interior angle of an 8 deg curve, in an Etly & Ntly direction following the right of way line of said County Hwy 22 to the point of beginning and there terminating; AND that part of the SE1/4 NW1/4, Section 30, Twp. 134, Rg. 34, described as: commencing from the SE corner of the SE1/4 NW1/4; thence along the E line of said quarter, 411.64’ to the point of beginning; thence N along the E line 357.2’ to the SW corner of SD 818 parcel; thence W 140’; thence S 357.2’; thence E 140’ to the point of beginning and there terminating.
- Connie J. Hall, single person, hereby conveys to Michael D. Carr and Shaun L. Carr, as jt ten, N1/2 of Lot 17, all of Lots 18, 19, 20 and 21, and the S ½ of Lot 22, Block 6, Townsite of Verndale.
- Curtis W. Folkestad and Debra J. Folkestad, married to each other, hereby conveys to Matthew E. Greeno and Heidi C. Greeno, as jt ten, Lots 8 & 9, Block 53, Northern Pacific Addition.
- Jimmy G. Denny and Clarita J. Denny, hereby conveys to Sheryl R. Deadrick, Lot 4, Block 6, Folkestad’s East.
- Justin S. Mumm, single person, hereby conveys to Brian Hagen, single person, Lot 5, Block 1, and an undivided 1/6 interest in Outlot A, River Ridge Addition.